Engine-Driven Welders Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Growth Overview

Engine Driven Welders incorporate a gasoline, diesel, or propane fueled engine coupled to an electrical generator to produce power for Stick, TIG, MIG and Flux-Cored welding. Engine driven welders are typically transported on a truck or trailer and are primarily used outdoors. The electricity generated by an engine driven welder powers fans, pumps, air compressors or other electrical tools commonly found on jobsites. During power outages, an engine driven welder can also be used as a backup generator. Engine-driven welders are generally used when electric power is not available for arc welding. Usually these are outdoor applications. However, engine-drive welders are often used for indoor applications when it is not convenient to supply power to electric "plug-in" arc welders.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Engine-Driven Welders in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Engine-Driven Welders. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Engine-Driven Welders will drive growth in North America and Europe markets. Globally, the Engine-Driven Welders industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Engine-Driven Welders is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Lincoln Electric, Miller, ESAB, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Engine-Driven Welders and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 38.03% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Engine-Driven Welders industry because of their market share and technology status of Engine-Driven Welders. The consumption volume of Engine-Driven Welders is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Engine-Driven Welders industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Engine-Driven Welders is still promising. The worldwide market for Engine-Driven Welders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2023, from 440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

