Electric Bus Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Electric Bus Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electric Bus market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245175

Scope of the Report:

Electric buses which primarily run by consuming electric energy have been considered in the scope of the market. Electric Buses have been operating in two modes where the bus is capable of running in either electric-only or hybrid modes (electric energy will be their primary fuel and will consume less petroleum) which are recharged from a standard electrical outlet.

The electric motors for electric vehicle market study include Vehicle type and Consumer segment.

Market Overview:

The global electric bus vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.14%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The growth of the electric bus market has been attributed to the increasing concerns on the depletion of fossil fuels and environmental pollution.

– To tackle the above issues, many governments across the world have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy-duty diesel and gasoline run buses with zero-emission electric buses.

– Asia-Pacific has been leading the global electric bus market with increased government initiatives in countries, like India, China, and Japan.

– However, fluctuating in government policies and subsidies is likely to impact the growth of electric buses. For instance, the Chinese government is planning to withdraw subsidies on electric buses by 2020, which is further anticipated to impact the cost of electric buses in the country during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Daimler AG

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Iveco Bus

New Flyer Industries

Proterra Inc.

Ryobi Bus

Scannia AB

AB Volvo