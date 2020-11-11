Electric Bus Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Electric Bus Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
Electric buses which primarily run by consuming electric energy have been considered in the scope of the market. Electric Buses have been operating in two modes where the bus is capable of running in either electric-only or hybrid modes (electric energy will be their primary fuel and will consume less petroleum) which are recharged from a standard electrical outlet.
The electric motors for electric vehicle market study include Vehicle type and Consumer segment.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Battery Electric Bus to Witness Growth
Transit agencies across various countries have been significantly promoting to adopt more electric buses for public transportation in the coming years. Among the regions, Asia-pacific and North America are likely to show a high adoption rate of battery electric bus during the forecast period, owing to their on-going purchase orders for e-buses. For instance, in North America, among several states of United States, California identified as the primary state on electric buses usage and its transport authorities have agreed to operate 357 electric buses, including purchased and ordered buses.
Additionally, across California, mayors from Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, have signed a letter to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2018, urging the transit agency to accelerate the deployment of electric bus.
While in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, Olectr-BYD has deployed nearly 100 electric buses in the Indian market as of 2018 and is expected to continue to increase its e-bus numbers in the country during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market
In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of e-buses in the world. The domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws, supportive subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.
However, in 2017 and 2018, the sales of battery electric buses had declined due to the changes in policies and subsidies between national and local governments in the country.
During the forecast period, China may continue to see growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the Chinese megacities, has nearly 16,000 electric buses that are operating.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Electric Bus Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Technology Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Battery Electric Bus
5.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus
5.2 By Consumer Segment
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 Fleet Operators
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Daimler AG
6.2.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.
6.2.3 BYD Co. Ltd.
6.2.4 Iveco Bus
6.2.5 New Flyer Industries
6.2.6 Proterra Inc.
6.2.7 Ryobi Bus
6.2.8 Scannia AB
6.2.9 AB Volvo
6.2.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
