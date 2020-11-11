Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Electric motors which are primarily used for propulsion/traction of the electric vehicles have been considered as the scope of the market.
The electric motors for electric vehicle market study have been segmented by application, motor type, and vehicle type.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
AC Motors to Witness Growth
With the advent of incorporating less expensive electronics, a large number of electric vehicles in the market have been using AC motor, due to their improved efficiency and lightweight. Additionally, AC motors are robust and inexpensive when compared to DC motors. Thus, automakers have been widely adopting synchronous AC motors and induction motors, which have benefits of brushless DC motors as well.
Owing to the above features, some of the major companies continue to focus on producing more AC Motors for electric vehicles are Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Continental, etc.
Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the Global Market
Across the regions, Asia-Pacific has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to their highest EV sales, majorly from China. China has been consistently taking aggressive steps to tackle the issue of environmental pollution, which in turn has resulted in the high adoption rate of electric vehicles in its transportation sector. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the globe, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. Further, in 2017, the City of Beijing announced plans to transform its entire taxi fleet to electric propulsion.
Owing to the above trend, major automotive companies has been planning to invest in the Chinese market to take advantage of the strong demand for electric vehicles. Nissan, BYD, Honda, and Toyota motor have all announced their investment plans in the Chinese market, which is expected to collectively sum up to USD 50 billion.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Passenger Cars
5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.2 Motor Type
5.2.1 AC Motor
5.2.2 DC Motor
5.3 Vehicle Type
5.3.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
5.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
5.3.3 Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Norway
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
6.2.2 Toyota Motor Corporation
6.2.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems
6.2.4 Denso Corporation
6.2.5 Aptiv PLC
6.2.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
6.2.7 Magna International
6.2.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.9 BMW AG
6.2.10 Nissan Motors
6.2.11 Tesla Motors
6.2.12 Toshiba Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
