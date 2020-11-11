Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Electric motors which are primarily used for propulsion/traction of the electric vehicles have been considered as the scope of the market.

The electric motors for electric vehicle market study have been segmented by application, motor type, and vehicle type.

Market Overview:

The global electric motors for electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.43%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– With growing emission standards, the need for the adoption of electric vehicles has been a prominent initiative among various countries across the globe.

– Government policies played a huge role in promoting electric vehicles. The results have started to show in the European countries, where electric vehicles have occupied a significant portion of the total vehicle population. In the years to come, China, the US, and few European nations like Norway, France, etc., are positioned to take the leading role in electric vehicles, owing to the supporting government policies.

– However, the shortage of EV charging stations has been hindering the adoption of these vehicles, which in turn is expected to restrict the usage of electric motors for electric vehicles. Major Key Players:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

BMW AG

Nissan Motors

Tesla Motors