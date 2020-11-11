Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An electric vehicle charging station, also known as EV charging station, ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure, which supplies electric energy for the recharging/charging of plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.

The electric vehicles charging station market has been segmented by type of charger, application type, and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.

– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.

– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.

– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.

– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.

Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%

With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.

With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the country’s highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the country’s state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.

Europe is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the Netherlands (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Charger

5.1.1 AC Charging Station

5.1.2 DC Charging Station

5.2 Application Type

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 NORDIC Countries

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Players Analysis

6.2 COMPANY PROFILES

6.2.1 ABB

6.2.2 ChargePoint Inc.

6.2.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.2.4 Siemens AG

6.2.5 Tesla Motors Inc.

6.2.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

6.2.8 SemaConnect Inc.

6.2.9 The Newmotion BV

6.2.10 Efacec

6.2.11 EVgo

6.2.12 Alfen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Disclaimer

