Electrical Enclosures Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Electrical Enclosures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electrical Enclosures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

An electrical enclosure is a cabinet for electrical or electronic equipment to mount switches, knobs, and displays and to prevent electrical shock to equipment users and protect the contents from the environment. Electrical enclosures are made up of two types of material, namely metallic and non-metallic. The electrical enclosures are being used in energy and power, industrial, process industries, transportation, infrastructure, and telecommunication industries.

The electrical enclosures market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 8.74 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.57% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Owing to the increasing power and industrial infrastructure, the need for protection of the workplace and workforce is also increasing, which has led to the adoption of safety standards for equipment in the industries. This has made electrical enclosures a crucial element in industrial and residential applications.

– Global energy consumption continues to grow at about 1.9% annually, according to the Precision Metal Industries, as demand for electricity is increasing, as the trend for an ever-connected world accelerates.

– Power generated from solar and wind sources use sensitive electrical components and batteries that if exposed to the elements cause system failure. Therefore, the energy generation sector is significantly using electrical enclosures for safety purposes.

– The acceptance of industrial and factory automation allows the entry of more mechanical, electromechanical, and solid-state devices, components, and controls that need to be enclosed for safety and aesthetic purposes, thereby driving the market growth. As a result of this, the governments of many countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding safety globally, and this parameter is significantly driving the growth of the electrical enclosures market. Major Key Players:

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA

Hubbell Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Eldon Holding AB

AZZ Inc.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

Siemens AG

Pentair PLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.