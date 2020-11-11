Electrical Enclosures Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Electrical Enclosures Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
An electrical enclosure is a cabinet for electrical or electronic equipment to mount switches, knobs, and displays and to prevent electrical shock to equipment users and protect the contents from the environment. Electrical enclosures are made up of two types of material, namely metallic and non-metallic. The electrical enclosures are being used in energy and power, industrial, process industries, transportation, infrastructure, and telecommunication industries.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Energy and Power End-User Industry to Hold a Significant Share
– Environmental issues related to fossil fuels and nuclear energy are prompting a rise in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind energy. Solar and wind energy are considered as safe, pollution-free renewable energy. Countries around the world are embracing this technology.
– Power generated from solar and wind sources use sensitive electrical components and batteries that if exposed to the elements cause system failure. Therefore, the energy generation sector is significantly using electrical enclosures for safety purposes.
– Wind and solar energy equipment require capabilities that include seismic protection, EMC shielding, electronics cooling, security, resistance to corrosion, and integration of power conversion and multi-component systems, which is achieved by the use of electrical enclosures.
– As the electrical enclosures are deployed in protecting the electrical and electronic components and systems of solar, wind, and electrical power plants, government regulations are also supporting the adoption of renewable energy sources, in turn, boosting the demand for electrical enclosures.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– The growing industrial automation and smart home integration are expected to drive the electrical enclosures market significantly in this region, particularly due to the United States being an early adopter of industrial automation.
– About 63% of this electricity generation was from fossil fuels, a decline by 2% from 65% in 2018. About 20% of the energy from fossil fuels was from nuclear energy and about 17% was from renewable energy sources. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that an additional 30 billion kWh of electricity generation was from small-scale solar photovoltaic systems in 2018. The regulating bodies in the region have been the prime players in stimulating the electrical enclosures demand.
– There is a significant penetration of smart homes in North America owing to the growing security concerns and awareness in energy conservation. The technological advancements in smart devices and the adoption of those devices into many households are expected to act as opportunities for the electrical enclosures market, owing to the consumer behavior of having a clean environment.
– The increasing establishments of such plants and the stringent rules associated with them are expected to drive the electronic enclosures market exponentially in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Electrical Enclosures Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Growing Power Infrastructure Developments
5.2.2 Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Quality and Safety Concerns
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Material
6.1.1 Metallic
6.1.2 Non-metallic
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Energy and Power
6.2.2 Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)
6.2.3 Process Industries
6.2.4 Other End-user Industries (Transportation, Infrastructure, and Telecommunication)
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE
7.1.2 Legrand SA
7.1.3 Hubbell Inc.
7.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.
7.1.5 ABB Ltd
7.1.6 Eaton Corporation
7.1.7 Eldon Holding AB
7.1.8 AZZ Inc.
7.1.9 Austin Electrical Enclosures
7.1.10 Siemens AG
7.1.11 Pentair PLC
7.1.12 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.
7.1.13 Adalet (Scott Fetzer Company)
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
