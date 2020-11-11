Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Electromagnetic flowmeters are devices employed to measure the flow of conductive fluids inside a pipe. These meters work on Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction, and are hence called electromagnetic flowmeters, or magnetic meters. They are produced in variants like in-line magnetic flowmeters, low flow magnetic flowmeters, and insertion magnetic flowmeters, to be used by industries like water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growing need for the reliable measurement and monitoring of industrial fluids for optimum utilization is driving the market growth. The irrigation industry is undergoing an expansion in the use of magnetic meters, for measuring the flow rates and volume in irrigation pipelines.

– Moreover, there is a vast amount of water being consumed by humans, which results in wastewater. Commercial sites and manufacturing industries also rely on water for day-to-day operations. Thus, many wastewater facilities are being developed that handle the job of producing a safe supply of high-quality water. The use of electromagnetic flowmeters can have a favourable impact on pump performance, an important concern for water and wastewater plants, seeking to improve overall efficiency.

– By helping to match pump speed to the flow rate, the meters can help operators save energy through a more effective control of the speed of the pump motor.

– Further, there have been technological and management advancements in irrigation. Effective irrigation water management begins with accurate water measurement. Flowmeters are critical for managing irrigation efficiently and for monitoring system performance. They provide the information necessary to apply the correct amount of water.

– Electromagnetic flowmeters are unable to work with distilled water, hydrocarbons, and many other aqueous solutions. This limits their scope in industries utilizing these liquids. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Azbil Corporation

Endress+Hausar AG

Emerson Electric Corporation

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Siemens AG