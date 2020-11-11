Electronic Packaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Electronic Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electronic Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Electronic packaging is the design and production of enclosures for electronic devices ranging from individual semiconductor devices up to complete systems, such as a mainframe computer. This is being used by the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare industry. The electronic packaging market includes communication integrated services (ICs), memory power management devices and analog, digital and mixed-signal ICs, as these are driving a host of applications in clinical diagnostics and therapy and medical imaging.

Market Overview:

The electronic packaging market was valued at USD 860.799 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2384.12 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Consumer electronics segment is the largest sector of the market studied, due to the rising demand for products, such as TVs, set-top boxes, MP3 players, digital cameras, and the processes are generally more suited for mass production.

– Moreover, many devices used in the healthcare sector depends on semiconductor manufacturing technology, which, in turn, is expected to impact the electronic packaging market.

– Furthermore, the global wi-fi chipset market is experiencing the transition to 5th Wi-Fi generation, the 802.11ac with MIMO. An increasing number of customers are likely to adopt the technology, due to an improvement in speed by up to 1.3 GHz, over a long distance, which is driving the demand.

– Also, the automotive sector accounts for a significant portion of the market studied, mainly, due to its increasing adoption in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. As a large number of memory devices, processors, analog circuits, discrete power devices, and sensors are used in electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand is set to rise at a rapid rate, over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

