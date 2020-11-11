All news

Electronic Packaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

Electronic Packaging

The “Electronic Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electronic Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245165

Scope of the Report:

Electronic packaging is the design and production of enclosures for electronic devices ranging from individual semiconductor devices up to complete systems, such as a mainframe computer. This is being used by the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare industry. The electronic packaging market includes communication integrated services (ICs), memory power management devices and analog, digital and mixed-signal ICs, as these are driving a host of applications in clinical diagnostics and therapy and medical imaging.

Market Overview:

  • The electronic packaging market was valued at USD 860.799 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2384.12 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Consumer electronics segment is the largest sector of the market studied, due to the rising demand for products, such as TVs, set-top boxes, MP3 players, digital cameras, and the processes are generally more suited for mass production.
  • – Moreover, many devices used in the healthcare sector depends on semiconductor manufacturing technology, which, in turn, is expected to impact the electronic packaging market.
  • – Furthermore, the global wi-fi chipset market is experiencing the transition to 5th Wi-Fi generation, the 802.11ac with MIMO. An increasing number of customers are likely to adopt the technology, due to an improvement in speed by up to 1.3 GHz, over a long distance, which is driving the demand.
  • – Also, the automotive sector accounts for a significant portion of the market studied, mainly, due to its increasing adoption in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. As a large number of memory devices, processors, analog circuits, discrete power devices, and sensors are used in electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand is set to rise at a rapid rate, over the forecast period.

    Major Key Players:

  • AMETEK Inc.
  • Dordan Manufacturing Company
  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc.
  • Kiva Container Corporation
  • Primex Design & Fabrication
  • Quality Foam Packaging Inc.
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • The Box Co
  • Op
  • UFP Technologies, Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245165

    Key Market Trends:

    Aerospace and Defense Industry to Increasingly Adopt Electronic Packaging

    – The defense budget of developed nations and many developing nations, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, and China, etc., have been increasing regularly. Many of these nations are also into the export of weapons. It results in the continued investment in the R&D in the aerospace and defense market.
    – Moreover, several military and aerospace equipment, such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.
    – Naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, weapon control system, coastguard, etc., are the users of many sophisticated electronic products and require military-grade packaging of the electronic and semiconductor components. Humidity and harsh environment make it necessary for the requirement of high-quality product and facilitates the investment in R&D.
    – Owing to these factors, electronic packaging is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

    – As China is considered as the electronic hub worldwide because of the mass manufacturing and production of electrical components and electronics products in order to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and delivery, this gives a significant growth potential to the electronic packaging market.
    – Therefore, the companies in the region are also investing in installing machinery that enables productive electronic and semiconductor packaging.
    – For instance, in 2019, KraussMaffei announced that it was going to debut a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine named “PX Agile” at Chinaplas. The new PX Agile is ideally used for standard applications like for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, electronic packaging, and medical industries.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245165

    Electronic Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Concern over Product and Consumer Safety
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements Drive the Product Quality
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Costs for Electronic Packaging and Lack of Skilled Professionals to Challenge the Market Growth
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.5 Technology Snapshot

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Material
    5.1.1 Plastic
    5.1.2 Metal
    5.1.3 Glass
    5.1.4 Other Materials
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense
    5.2.3 Automotive
    5.2.4 Healthcare
    5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.2 Germany
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 India
    5.3.3.3 Japan
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AMETEK Inc.
    6.1.2 Dordan Manufacturing Company
    6.1.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
    6.1.4 GY Packaging, Plastiform Inc.
    6.1.5 Kiva Container Corporation
    6.1.6 Primex Design & Fabrication
    6.1.7 Quality Foam Packaging Inc.
    6.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation
    6.1.9 The Box Co-Op
    6.1.10 UFP Technologies, Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Inulin Powder Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

    Stevia Dairy Product Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

    Cremation Furnace Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

    Cement Mixers Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    Retail HDMI Cable Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

    Viscose Staple Fibre Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    Steel Fiber for Concrete Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

    Optical Materials Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Vehicle Counter Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

    Sleep Apnea Implant Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Facility Management Station Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

    Digital Power Conversion Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

    Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Fruits & Vegetables Packaging Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

    Mobile Telescopic Cranes Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

    Ethylene Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

    Clinical Analyzer Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026