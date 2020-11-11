Emergency Location Transmitter Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Emergency Location Transmitter Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emergency Location Transmitter market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Emergency location transmitter (ELT) is a piece of equipment which broadcasts different signals on designated frequencies and, depending upon the application, it can automatically activate itself in case of an impact or can be manually activated by the user.

The market for emergency location transmitters is expected to register a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast year (2019 – 2024).

– During the time of an emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come for help. Increasing aviation/maritime disasters and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

– During major incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to find the geographical locations of the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.

– The increasing maritime/aviation accidents across the world and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward.

On the other hand, penalties for false activations, issues of unregistered products, and strict government regulations and guidelines on the standards to be followed by the devices may challenge the market growth. Major Key Players:

ACR Electronics, Inc.

AVI Survival Products

Emergency Beacon Corp

McMurdo

DSS Aviation

HR Smith

Musson Marine