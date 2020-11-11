Emergency Location Transmitter Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Emergency Location Transmitter Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emergency Location Transmitter market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Emergency location transmitter (ELT) is a piece of equipment which broadcasts different signals on designated frequencies and, depending upon the application, it can automatically activate itself in case of an impact or can be manually activated by the user.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Military Segment to Witness High Growth
– Military segment across the world is one of the largest sectors to adopt emergency location Transmitters. ELT and Search and Rescue Lights are being carried by elite military forces around the world to find the exact geographical location of the personnel while on a rescue mission.
– PLB (personal locator beacon) is also carried by the military personnel to send their GPS locations while in danger or in emergency situations.
– Moreover, countries around the world are spending more and more money on military advancements and safety. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2018, the North American region spend the highest in the military segment i.e. USD 670 billion, the European and Asian region spent around USD 364 billion, USD 507 billion respectively.
– Thus, with the increasing expenditure in the military segment and with the government focusing more on the safety of its personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to increase which drives the market.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The North American region is the leading region in the emergency location transmitter market, due to the high adoption of location transmitters by various end-user verticals, such as military, aviation, marine among others.
– In the North American region, the US was the highest contributor to the market. Primarily due to the 1972 Alaska plane crash, because after that a mandate was passed by the U.S. government to install emergency locator transmitters in all the registered civil aircraft.
– Also, In 2008, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) imposed a new rule to install at least one emergency location transmitter in all private and commercial airplanes operating internationally.
– Therefore, due to the increasing demand for emergency location transmitters in this region, it is highly likely to drive the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Emergency Location Transmitter Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Aviation/Maritime Disasters
5.2.2 Ease/Quickness of Locating the Source of Distress Signal
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Government Regulations and Policies on the Standards to be Maintained on the Devices
5.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)
6.1.2 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB)
6.1.3 Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon (EPIRB)
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Aviation
6.2.2 Marine
6.2.3 Military
6.2.4 Government
6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 ACR Electronics, Inc.
7.1.2 AVI Survival Products
7.1.3 Emergency Beacon Corp
7.1.4 McMurdo
7.1.5 DSS Aviation
7.1.6 HR Smith
7.1.7 Musson Marine
7.1.8 ACK Technologies Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
