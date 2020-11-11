Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) is typically identifying human emotion from facial expression or verbal expression. Now, with the help of AI, NLP and ML, the machine is made to understand human emotion through various software and act according to it. Various types of software and services are used by different end-user industry to help them know human emotion in their industry environment without a human being physically present over there.<
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market
– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.
– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.
– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.
– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.
– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.
– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.
North America to Dominate the EDR Market
– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.
– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Applications
4.3.2 Need for Advanced Marketing Tools
4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Relating to the Deployment of this Technology
4.4.2 Need for Specialized Hardware
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.5.1 Machine Learning
4.5.2 Pattern Recognition
4.5.3 Bio Sensors Technology
4.5.4 3D Modelling
4.5.5 Natural Language Processing
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software & Services
5.1.1 Software
5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition
5.1.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition
5.1.1.3 Bio Sensing
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Entertainment
5.2.5 Transportation
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Affectiva Inc.
6.1.2 Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)
6.1.3 Tobii AB
6.1.4 Noldus
6.1.5 Sight Corp.
6.1.6 Realeyes OU
6.1.7 Kairos
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
