Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The global emotion detection and recognition market was valued at USD 12.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 91.67 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 40.46% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Understanding emotion holds significance during the interaction process between humans and machine communication systems. EDR not only improves human and computer interfaces, but also enhances the feedback mechanism actions taken by computers from the users.

– Though Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to unleash the next wave of digital disruption, the limitation of AI to understand human emotion still remains a challenge. However in the past few years, increased access to data, low-cost computing power and evolving NLP combined with digital learning is enabling the systems to analyze human emotions.

– Key influencers of the market are rising need for better customer experience, as emotional connection also plays a key role along with customer satisfaction; the rising need for a human touch in digital communications (Chatbots) and challenges in language context and facial recognition.

The key areas where emotion detection and recognition are expected to gain traction include entertainment (majorly gaming), transportation (autonomous cars), healthcare (various kinds of diagnostics) and retail (to enhance customer experience).

