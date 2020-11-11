Kojic Acid Market Outlook 2020: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate., Kojic acid is a mild inhibitor of the formation of pigment in plant and animal tissues, and is used in food and cosmetics to preserve or change colors of substances., , .market for Kojic Acid is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2024., according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Competitive Landscape and Kojic AcidMarket Share Analysis
Kojic Acid competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Kojic Acidsales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Kojic Acidsales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Kojic Acid Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:
Market segmentation
Kojic Acid Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Kojic Acid Market Segment by Type covers:
Kojic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Kojic Acid Market Report:
In general, it can also be concluded that glucose and yeast extract are the preferred carbon and nitrogen sources for kojic acid production by various fungal strains. And the main production base is located in China, which account for 73.45% in 2016., Currently, Kojic acid has many industrial applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the cosmetics occupy the largest share, which was 75.71% in 2016. As the application of kojic acid in food has not been clearly recognized by the state, so its use is still relatively small. The global sales of Kojic Acid in 2016 have been over 2512 MT; the gross margin was 24%. , The technology of the Kojic Acid is not difficult. And majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer's demand.
This report focuses on the Kojic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
