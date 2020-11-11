Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Endpoint Detection and Response Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Endpoint Detection and Response market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread (East-West Movement or Lateral Movement) to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective. Protecting against every endpoint threat is impossible: hence, organizations are shifting their focus to fast detection and response through an EDR service. Once a threat is validated, these solutions take immediate action to contain the compromised endpoint(s), resolve the threat, and protect endpoints against future similar attacks.<
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions
– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.
– The largest breach reported in 2018 was the result of hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65M patient records.
– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.
– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth US$ 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools as the manufacture of hardware is set to increase.
– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in the growth of EDR market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), Computers and IT, terminal production in February 2019 was worth 95,371 million yen as compared to 85,564 million yen in January 2019.
– According to GSMA, the fastest growth of IoT connections is in Asia-Pacific from 2.8 billion in 2017 to 8.1 billion in 2025. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Expansion of Enterprise Mobility
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Innovation Costs
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Deployment Type
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premise
5.3 By Solution Type
5.3.1 Workstations
5.3.2 Mobile Devices
5.3.3 Servers
5.3.4 Point of Sale Terminals
5.4 By Organization Size
5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.4.2 Large Enterprises
5.5 By End-user Industry
5.5.1 BFSI
5.5.2 IT & Telecom
5.5.3 Manufacturing
5.5.4 Healthcare
5.5.5 Retail
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Germany
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 Japan
5.6.3.3 India
5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Crowdstrike Inc.
6.1.4 Symantec Corporation
6.1.5 Cybereason Inc.
6.1.6 Deep Instinct Ltd.
6.1.7 Digital Guardian
6.1.8 FireEye Inc.
6.1.9 OpenText Corporation
6.1.10 McAfee Inc.
6.1.11 EMC Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
