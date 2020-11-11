Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Endpoint Detection and Response Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Endpoint Detection and Response market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread (East-West Movement or Lateral Movement) to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective. Protecting against every endpoint threat is impossible: hence, organizations are shifting their focus to fast detection and response through an EDR service. Once a threat is validated, these solutions take immediate action to contain the compromised endpoint(s), resolve the threat, and protect endpoints against future similar attacks.

Market Overview:

The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is expected to reach USD 3,443.64 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.97%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Nowadays, AI enabled EDR solutions are on the rise. For instance, Cylance showcased AI-powered EDR solution at the RSA 2018 conference.

– There have been rising cases of enterprise endpoints attacks globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– High proliferation of IoT and smart devices will lead to more data breaches. According to GSMA, total IoT connections in 2017 were 7.5 billion and is expected to be 25.1 billion by the end of 2025. This will cause a rise in demand of EDR tools.

– According to ESG, more than half of organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity skills and staffing. The cyber analyst has to examine the trends and suggest solutions to the enterprise to mitigate future risks. Sometimes there is a flood of alerts which the analyst is incapable of handling. Major Key Players:

