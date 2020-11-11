Endpoint Security Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Endpoint Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Endpoint Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245155
Scope of the Report:
Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245155
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period
– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.
– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.
– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.
– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.
– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.
– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245155
Endpoint Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Smart Devices
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Data Breaches
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Cyberattacks
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Consumer
5.1.2 Business
5.1.2.1 BFSI
5.1.2.2 Government
5.1.2.3 Manufacturing
5.1.2.4 Healthcare
5.1.2.5 Energy and Power
5.1.2.6 Retail
5.1.2.7 Other Businesses
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Cylance Inc.
6.1.4 McAfee LLC
6.1.5 CrowdStrike Inc.
6.1.6 Trend Micro Inc.
6.1.7 Symantec Corporation
6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
6.1.9 RSA Security LLC
6.1.10 FireEye Inc.
6.1.11 SentinelOne Inc.
6.1.12 Sophos Group PLC
6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.14 Kaspersky Lab Inc.
6.1.15 Panda Security SL
6.1.16 ESET LLC
6.1.17 Fortinet Inc.
6.1.18 Avast Software SRO
6.1.19 Bitdefender LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Smartphone Controlled Drone Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
Luggage and Leather Goods Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Smart Thermostat Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Coolants Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Technologies for Long-term Care and Home Healthcare Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Endocrinology Drugs Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Wood Doors for Kitchen Cabinetry Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Titanium Foils Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Mouth Devices for Sleep Apnea Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Mullein Leaf Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Cyber Weapon Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Vegetable Milk Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
High Capacitance MLCC Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Asset Recovery Services Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Quartz Fiber Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Sports Nutrition Food Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026