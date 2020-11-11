Endpoint Security Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Endpoint Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Endpoint Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.

The endpoint security market was valued at USD 11.18 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 19.69 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.92 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Enterprise use of SaaS-based or cloud-delivered endpoint security solutions continues to increase, due to various benefits, such as cost-savings with cloud storage, computing scalability, and low maintenance requirements.

– The rising number of mobile devices and enterprise endpoints and having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market, which is anticipated to drive the market.

– The growing data breaches cases globally are one of the most significant factors, forcing enterprises to adopt more decentralized and edge-based security techniques, hence, driving the demand for endpoint security. After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been driving the adoption rate of IoT, which is, consequently, influencing the number of connected devices, like connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.

A huge challenge for the development of the endpoint security market is the consistent disappointment of controlling cyberattacks, which is a key restraint for the growth of the market. Enterprises look out for security patches, so as to fix bugs, but most of the time security authorities are not aware. In this way, the threat of cyberattacks focusing on end-point security is yet to come.

Carbon Black Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cylance Inc.

McAfee LLC

CrowdStrike Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

RSA Security LLC

FireEye Inc.

SentinelOne Inc.

Sophos Group PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Panda Security SL

ESET LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Avast Software SRO