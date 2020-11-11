Energy Drinks Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Energy Drinks Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Drinks market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Energy drinks are beverages that contain taurine, caffeine, vitamins, glucuronolactone, proprietary blends, herbal extracts, and amino acids, which are marketed as products that boost physical stamina and mental alertness. The primary types of energy drinks are: Drinks, Shots and Mixers which are available in the packaging forms: Bottle, Can and Others. By distribution channel, energy drinks market is segmented into: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Services /Sports Nutrition chain, Online Channel and Others.

Market Overview:

The global energy drinks probiotics market is forecasted to reach USD 83.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Energy drinks have transitioned from being a niche product to one of the fastest growing product in the global drinks market. This change has been brought by a growingly evident consumer focus on fitness and health.

– Energy drinks are marketed as an alternative to carbonated drinks therefore, there is a significant rise in the number of people switching from carbonated drinks to energy drinks over the last few years.

– Energy drinks face huge competition from packaged juice, aerated beverages and malted health drinks. These substitutes are low in cost as compared to some of the energy dri Major Key Players:

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar, Inc.

Coca Cola Company

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverage Company

National Beverage Corp�������

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials