Energy Efficient Elevators Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Energy Efficient Elevators Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Efficient Elevators market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global Energy Efficient Elevators industry is influenced today by increased demand in emerging markets and widening applications. A traction elevator travels up and down on a steel rope, which has a counterweight on the other end and are more energy-efficient than hydraulic hoists. By replacing outdated hardware and investing in some of the sophisticated software building owners can make immediate and substantial energy savings.<

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Green Buildings to Drive the Market Growth

– An industrial sector uses more energy than any other end-use sectors. Elevators are the crucial element that makes it practical to live and work several floors above ground. Due to the increasing comfort requirements through elevator, energy consumption in industrial sector such as in construction sector, it is increasing, being one of the leading reasons for a growing amount of CO2 emissions.

– The demand for energy efficient products and greener buildings has grown in the last few years and rising electricity prices have also been a major contribution to the demand for more energy efficient solutions.

– Elevators use a relatively small amount of energy compared to the overall energy consumption of a building. At the same time, elevators provide both daily carrier service for passengers and contribute to the user’s experience with the building, and so they should be included in sustainability planning. As such, many architects, building owners and managers are incorporating green elevator strategies such as Traction Elevators, Regenerative Drives, etc.

– The biggest energy-saving innovation in elevator design is the traction elevator, which is up to 75% more energy efficient than traditional hydraulic elevator. This results in a much more efficient system and does not require oil and other toxic pollutants.

– Machine Room-Less (MRL) elevators, which uses gearless machines located in the elevator hoistway creates the opportunity to avoid the need for an elevator machine room thereby increasing flexibility in design and reducing square footage requirements, materials, and related costs. The same resources can be used efficiently in a sustainable way, which can help in the growth of overall market.

– Otis Elevator Company offers additional energy savings in its state-of-the-art Gen2 MRL elevator. They also compacted the controller and moved it into the hoistway, eliminating the need for a separate control room, which reduces overall energy consumptions.

Europe to Record a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The European energy-efficient elevators is fuelled by the growing demand for modernization of buildings and increase in the construction activity. According to the Institute of Energy Economics and the Rational Use Of Energy, around 75% of the current energy generation capacity is expected to be replaced by 2030, which is definitely a driving factor for the energy-efficient solutions.

– Residential and industrial sectors are consuming greater part in the overall energy generation in Europe. In addition, changing lifestyles is a factor that is demanding for more comfort in buildings, which, in turn, is increasing the energy consumption rate. National energy agencies can play a major role to improve awareness towards the selection and proper operation of energy-efficient lift and escalator systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Energy Efficient Elevators Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Systems

4.3.2 Due to Mounting Electricity Prices in High-Traffic Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Information and Awareness in Electricity Consumption Rate and Lack of Technological Efficiency

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Control Systems

5.1.1 Elevator Control System

5.1.2 Access Control System

5.1.2.1 Card-Based Access Control Systems

5.1.2.2 Biometric Access Control Solutions

5.1.2.3 Keypad-Based Access Control Systems

5.2 By Automation Systems

5.2.1 Motors & Drivers

5.2.2 Sensors & Controllers

5.2.3 Building Management Systems

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Residential

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 UAE

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Fujitec Co., Ltd.

6.1.4 KONE

6.1.5 Schindler group

6.1.6 OTIS Elevator Company

6.1.7 Hyundai elevators co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Thyssen Elevators Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Honeywell international

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

