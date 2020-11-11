Energy Harvesting Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Energy Harvesting Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Harvesting Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Energy harvesting systems capture and accumulate byproduct energy as the energy becomes available and then storing the energy for a period of time and supplying it in a form that can be used later, such as operating a microprocessor within its limits. Energy harvesting systems can also be used in both low-voltage and low-power applications such as portable or mobile devices, medical equipment, consumer devices, automobiles.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Building and Home Automation to Witness High Growth
– The building and home automation application of the energy harvesting systems market is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting devices in building and smart home devices in the American and European region.
– The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.
– Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– With the ongoing rapid technological developments in the North American region, it became the most critical market for building and home automation investments, which use renewable energy, and thus, drive the growth of the energy harvesting systems market.
– The United States accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The market is also expected to witness substantial growth, due to the flourishing industrial and transportation sector, which is impacted by the administration, to make the country an energy independent state.
– The North American market is also witnessing high adoption of industrial IoT, as compared to the other regions, which is also driving the market for energy harvesting systems.
– This growth is further aided by government initiatives to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings. For instance, the US General Services Administration has entered into a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Energy Harvesting Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth of Smart Cities
4.3.2 Technology Developments in Manufacturing Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Costs Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Light Energy Harvesting
5.1.2 Vibration Energy Harvesting
5.1.3 Thermal Energy Harvesting
5.1.4 RF Energy Harvesting
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Building & Home Automation
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microchip Technology Inc.
6.1.2 Fujitsu Limited
6.1.3 EnoCean GmbH
6.1.4 ABB Limited
6.1.5 Cymbet Corporation
6.1.6 Qorvo, Inc
6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.10 Siemens AG
6.1.11 Schneider Electric SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
