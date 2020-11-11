Energy Harvesting Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Energy Harvesting Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Harvesting Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245152

Scope of the Report:

Energy harvesting systems capture and accumulate byproduct energy as the energy becomes available and then storing the energy for a period of time and supplying it in a form that can be used later, such as operating a microprocessor within its limits. Energy harvesting systems can also be used in both low-voltage and low-power applications such as portable or mobile devices, medical equipment, consumer devices, automobiles.

Market Overview:

The energy harvesting systems market was valued at USD 397.07 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 736.81 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.91%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of energy harvesting systems is very advantageous, as the devices connected could be virtually operated to an unlimited amount of time without any adverse effects on the environment.

– Energy harvesting systems are primarily used in low-powered electrical utilities, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. These systems provide an efficient alternative to conventional power sources, like batteries.

– There has been an increasingly high usage of batteries, globally. According to the EPBA, about 225,000 metric ton or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are being reportedly used in the market, currently. The usage of batteries has been potentially harmful to the environment and it is also a wastage of resources.

– The incorporation of energy harvesting systems in many electronic devices is expected to reduce the need for a constant status check on the batteries, and dependence on batteries for power supply and the cost associated with each change.

– The emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in automobiles has further emphasized the need for energy harvesting systems as they can be used to power up the small electric components like sensors in it. According to a report by NHTSA, 23.1% of the vehicles had at least one of the tires severely under inflated. Electric vehicles are also expected to have high growth in the future which will drive the market for energy harvesting systems. Major Key Players:

Microchip Technology Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

EnoCean GmbH

ABB Limited

Cymbet Corporation

Qorvo, Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Siemens AG