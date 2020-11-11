Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Energy Management Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Management Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
An energy management system is a combination of various computer-aided tools used by the operators of electric utility grids, in order to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of an energy generation, transmission, and distribution system. Energy management system (EMS) is not only limited to energy-saving efforts that are adopted to save the available energy, but is also a wider concept to deal with the process of controlling, monitoring, and conserving energy in the public or government sector, businesses, organizations, and even in residential buildings.<
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Power and Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share
– The power and energy sector, including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy, caters to diverse industries.
– The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for EMS.
– The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years, owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry and increasing production activity from various industries, including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market.
– Increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, thereby, further propelling the growth of the market.
United States to Hold the Major Share
– The energy management systems market in the United States remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of EMS, in order to realize energy savings.
– The United States is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States.
– Furthermore, the presence of major energy management system companies, like Siemens, coupled with the evolution of new concepts and major technological contributions, is further fueling the demand for these solutions in North America.
– The rising trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption and the integration with cloud-based systems, coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region, have permitted real-time monitoring of energy consuming equipment, including HVAC, which is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Energy Management Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Usage Of Smart Grids and Smart Meters
4.3.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Installation Costs
4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By EMS
5.1.1 BEMS
5.1.2 IEMS
5.1.3 HEMS
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Power & Energy
5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Energy Generation
5.3.2 Energy Transmission
5.3.3 Energy Monitoring
5.4 By Component
5.4.1 Hardware
5.4.2 Software
5.4.3 Services
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 UK
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Mexico
5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Co.
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.
6.1.7 Eaton Corporation
6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.
6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH
6.1.10 SAP SE
6.1.11 Siemens AG
6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.13 CA Technologies
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
