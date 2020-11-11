Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Energy Management Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Energy Management Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An energy management system is a combination of various computer-aided tools used by the operators of electric utility grids, in order to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of an energy generation, transmission, and distribution system. Energy management system (EMS) is not only limited to energy-saving efforts that are adopted to save the available energy, but is also a wider concept to deal with the process of controlling, monitoring, and conserving energy in the public or government sector, businesses, organizations, and even in residential buildings.<

Market Overview:

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 25.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The increasing focus on issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS.

– The increasing usage of smart grid services, increasing competition among industrial enterprises, cost efficiency increasing the demand from emerging economies, and government policies and incentives are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market.

– Rapid advancements in technology have further led to greater insights into energy procurement and energy usage, globally, and help in gaining competitive advantage and increasing productivity at a reduced energy cost.

However, the lack of skilled personnel, lack of awareness among stakeholders, lack of finance and non-standardized guidelines have served as key impediments hindering the growth of the market.

