Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Enteral Feeding Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enteral Feeding Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245148

Scope of the Report:

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum through devices, such as tubes and pumps. It is used for people with functional GI tract, who are not able to ingest foods orally to meet their nutrient demand.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245148

Key Market Trends:

Enteral Feeding Pumps are Dominating the Product Type Segment

Enteral feeding pumps are devices used to control the timing of feeding and the amount of clinical nutrition served to a patient. They are the most important ones in the gamut of enteral feeding devices.

Owing to their purpose, these pumps are in great demand across the world for adult and pediatric feeding practices. These pumps are produced by many companies around the world due to its large demand. However, compared to other devices required for enteral feeding, the feeding pumps are produced less in numbers as they have a longer life.

On the other hand, devices, such as tubes, giving sets, and others, are produced in larger quantities due to their shorter life and the frequent replacement requirements. The enteral feeding pumps market experiences strong competitive rivalry with several big players operating around the world. In such a situation, product differentiation becomes a decisive factor to gain market share. Most of these companies try to differentiate their products on the basis of weight and simplicity of the device.

Currently, these features are influencing the buying decision of customers, mostly in developed countries, such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, etc. In the coming years, lighter, simpler, and portable devices are expected to witness great demand. This demand is expected to increase in developing nations with improving economies and healthcare infrastructure.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the European Region

The aging population in the United Kingdom is one of the key factors propelling the market growth for enteral feeding devices. Dysphagia is the most common problem among the aging population.

The prevalence of dysphagia among baby boomers is increasing. According to a study by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the United Kingdom is estimated to witness a dysphagia prevalence rate of nearly 11% of the general population. The increasing incidences of stroke, progressive neurological diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, dementia, cerebral palsy, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) are creating demand for enteral feeding devices in the United Kingdom.

The incidence and prevalence of various neurological disorders that require enteral feeding support are increasing at a considerable rate in the country. According to a study by MS Society UK, on Jan 2016, 107,800 people were suffering from Multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a study that was based on the research published by Dr. Mackenzie at the University of Dundee, the number of MS patients are estimated to increase at a rate of 2.4% every year. An increasing shift from parenteral feeding to enteral feeding for patients whose gut is functional is also one of the key factors that propel market growth. The government of the United Kingdom has also provided documented guidelines on enteral feeding.

Technologically-advanced products have been well accepted in the UK market place, which in turn, is acting as a driving force for new products entering the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245148

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Higher Immature Births

4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Enteral Nutrition

4.2.4 Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding Tubes

4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries

4.3.3 Low Cost Competition from Small Players

4.3.4 Inadvertent Dislodgement of Tubes

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps

5.1.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 By Age Group

5.2.1 Adults

5.2.2 Pediatrics

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Services

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Gastroenterology

5.4.3 Diabetes

5.4.4 Neurological Disorders

5.4.5 Hypermetabolism

5.4.6 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 C. R. Bard Inc.

6.1.5 Conmed Corporation

6.1.6 Cook Medical Inc.

6.1.7 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.8 Halyard Health Inc.

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Moog Inc.

6.1.11 Nestle SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Paleo Food Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

S-Epichlorohydrin Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Phenol Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

Fanout Packaging Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Smart Card Chip Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Multi-Touch Sensing Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Cleaning Mask Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Communications Test And Measurement Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Electromagnetic Stabilizer Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Continuous Fiber Composite Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Computer Vision Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Ceramic Transducers Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Supervisory Circuits Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co