Enterprise Collaboration Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Enterprise Collaboration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Collaboration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Enterprise collaboration market is currently seeing a burst of innovation that’s led to several new approaches that have real potential to become digital workplace breakthroughs. The demand for cloud-deployed enterprise collaboration solutions is increasing in organizations due to its scalability functions. Virtual reality, data collaboration, visual collaboration tools, and artificial intelligence bots are changing the way that enterprises conduct business.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Deployment to Increase the Market Growth

– The cloud – based deployment to workload is expected to be primarily driven by the consistent rise in the data generated as the several industry verticals are dealing with massive volumes of data and data center is more suited for an organization that has to run many types of applications and complex workloads and pertaining to enterprise collaboration, it enables to achieve high productivity with access to real-time data with all application tools.

– In recent years, enterprise social collaboration (ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and may work fine for one department, but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

– Majority of the SMEs (small medium enterprise) are adopting cloud deployment, as these solutions help SMEs in avoiding costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff and also helps in the scalability of the data in the collaboration market.

– Hybrid landscapes of public and private cloud applications require integration in a homogeneous cloud, coordinated with the right tools. T-Systems operates dynamic services for collaboration in the high-security private cloud, fully compliant with Germany’s strict data privacy and protection laws.

North America is Expected to have the Largest Share

– The market in North America is increasing as the region is the earliest adopters of cloud technologies and has an advanced infrastructure capability leading to the largest revenue generator for the market.

– Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their collaboration business.

– To build internal and external knowledge repositories, organizations, such as the US Joint Forces Command and US Department of Defense, as well as many local and state agencies, have started to use the collaborative technologies.

– The United States is leading the market due to early adopter of enterprise collaboration tools, such as video and audio conferencing software, application sharing tools and web services.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Enterprise Collaboration Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 API Integration for Greater Efficiency

4.3.2 Increase in Usage of Mobile Devices for Time Management

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concerns in Data Collaboration Due to Many Application Tools

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment Type

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 Cloud-based

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Communication Tools

6.2.2 Conferencing Tools

6.2.3 Coordination Tools

6.3 By Service

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.4 By End-user Industry

6.4.1 Telecommunications and IT

6.4.2 Travel and Hospitality

6.4.3 BFSI

6.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.4.5 Education

6.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

6.4.7 Healthcare

6.4.8 Other End-user Industries

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.1.1 United States

6.5.1.2 Canada

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.2.1 United Kingdom

6.5.2.2 Germany

6.5.2.3 France

6.5.2.4 Spain

6.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.3.1 China

6.5.3.2 Japan

6.5.3.3 India

6.5.3.4 South Korea

6.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

7.1.3 VMware Inc.

7.1.4 Adobe Systems Inc.

7.1.5 Mitel LLC

7.1.6 Atlassian Corporation PLC

7.1.7 SAP SE

7.1.8 Slack Technologies Inc.

7.1.9 TIBCO Software Inc.

7.1.10 Polycom, Inc.

7.1.11 Salesforce.Com Inc.

7.1.12 IBM Corporation

7.1.13 Cisco System Inc.

7.1.14 Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd

7.1.15 Jive Software

7.1.16 Axero Solutions LLC

7.1.17 Igloo Software

7.1.18 Global Logic

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

