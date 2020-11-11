Environmental Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Environmental Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Environmental Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245139

Scope of the Report:

Environmental sensors are critical in making a more connected world possible. From providing information on the immediate surroundings to help tackle global climate change, sensors and sensor networks are fundamentally changing awareness of the detrimental factors that affect the environment around us. The environmental sensors market is also witnessing a shift from the standalone sensors to integrated sensors that are widely used to measure temperature, humidity, dust intensity, UV radiation, and other environmental parameters.

Market Overview:

The environmental sensors market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.25% during the forecast period 2019 -2024, to reach a value of USD 1.99 billion by 2024. With the increase in pollution year on year through air, automobiles, etc environmental sensors market is seeing huge opportunities in forecasted future. This is supplemented by the growth of Industry 4.0 because that is creating a market for environmental sensors.

– Further, with the Industry 4.0 developments, environmental sensors are expected to reap the benefits of multiple automation and smart city initiatives, collectively. For instance, machine-to-machine (M2M) would include interactions between technologies (such as factory floor sensors), to enhance the manufacturing processes and safety (example: Durathon Battery Factory.

– To make life simple, in January 2019, Omron Electronics came up with 2JCIE-BL01-P1 Sensor Development Kit with sensors, wireless connectivity, and onboard memory for environmental monitoring in smart homes, offices, and many other environments. The kit has sensors for temperature, humidity, light, UV exposure, barometric pressure, and sound noise, and Bluetooth. This sensor notifies about the environmental changes and uncomfortable conditions.

– The environmental sensor market is fueled by the growing number of government initiatives for curbing environmental pollution. For instance, the Indian government has announced INR 637-crore worth National Clean Air Programme, to improve the air quality in India.

– However, lack of awareness, budgetary constraints to adopting new technology and regularity models are identified as the restraints for the growth of environmental sensing. Major Key Players:

AMS AG

Powelectrics Limited

Raritan Inc

Texas Instruments Inc

Sensirion Holding AG

Eurotech SPA

Omega Engineering Inc

Nesa Srl