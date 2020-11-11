Environmental Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Environmental Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Environmental Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Environmental sensors are critical in making a more connected world possible. From providing information on the immediate surroundings to help tackle global climate change, sensors and sensor networks are fundamentally changing awareness of the detrimental factors that affect the environment around us. The environmental sensors market is also witnessing a shift from the standalone sensors to integrated sensors that are widely used to measure temperature, humidity, dust intensity, UV radiation, and other environmental parameters.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Smart Homes Initiatives to Drive the Environmental Sensors Market
– Smart home movement along with the green building initiative aims at reducing carbon footprint, saving on energy and water consumption, adopting renewable energy systems and providing a visually and thermally comfortable indoor environment.
– According to the Worlds Resources Institute, buildings consume water and electricity which is one-third of global energy consumption is in buildings along with with with them the raw materials used in construction. The concept of green building is triggered by governments regulations and consumers demand.
– To support the growth of green buildings, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. According to LEED, the number of registrations is increasing year on year which implies that the concept of green building is growing which in return will help the environmental sensor market to grow.
Asia-Pacific is expected to Register Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others. such factors are expected to drive market growth.
– Further, according to Schneider,” The smart homes market is fast evolving in the Indian context. Initially, smart Homes were marketed primarily as homes with advanced security features. The market is now evolving into newer areas like lighting systems, gas leakage detectors, fire detection systems, entertainment systems, and energy efficiency systems. Therefore, the growth of smart homes will in return a positive outlook in the environmental sensors market.
– Moreover, increasing government initiatives to control environmental pollution levels, increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries are some key factors driving the growth of the global market.
– For instance, in January 2019, India launched, much-anticipated National Clean Air Program (NCAP) which provided a roadmap to prevent, control, and reduce unhealthy air pollution. The NCAP is expanding the national air quality monitoring network, build capacity for air pollution management, and strengthen public awareness about the dangers of air pollution.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Environmental Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for Pollution Monitoring and Control
4.3.2 Development of Environment-friendly Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Weak Pollution Control Reforms
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Fixed
5.1.2 Portable
5.2 By Sensing Type
5.2.1 Humidity
5.2.2 Temperature
5.2.3 Gas
5.2.4 Pressure
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Medical
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Automotive
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of The World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AMS AG
6.1.2 Powelectrics Limited
6.1.3 Raritan Inc
6.1.4 Texas Instruments Inc
6.1.5 Sensirion Holding AG
6.1.6 Eurotech SPA
6.1.7 Omega Engineering Inc
6.1.8 Nesa Srl
6.1.9 Eko Instruments BV
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
