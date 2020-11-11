Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Epoxy Powder Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Epoxy Powder Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245136

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Epoxy Powder Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245136

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle, to add a pleasant appeal to vehicles. They are also used in metallic parts, plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV curable, powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– The automotive industry is expanding rapidly in the country with the higher demand and increase in the income level of consumers. Also, the demand for light vehicles has increased with awareness about fuel efficiency and environmental benefits.

– With the rapid increase in manufacturing capacities across the globe, the consumption of epoxy powder coatings is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

– Additionally, with the consistent economic growth in the Asian countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, the demand for the construction of new buildings, both commercial and residential, is consistently increasing, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for epoxy powder coatings in the Asian region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245136

Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Building & Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Immiscibility with Other coatings

4.2.2 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Coating Type

5.1.1 Protective Coatings

5.1.2 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Buildings and Construction

5.2.4 Energy

5.2.5 Marine

5.2.6 Oil and Gas

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.4 Berger Paints India Ltd

6.4.5 Diamond-Vogel

6.4.6 Durolac Paints, Inc.

6.4.7 Hempel

6.4.8 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.9 SolEpoxy, Inc.

6.4.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications of Epoxy Powder Coatings

7.2 Emerging R&D on Coatings to Prevent Pipeline Clogging

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Continuous Ultrasonic Level Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Soft Cookies Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

3D Printing Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Fan Coils Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

3D Bioprinting Equipment Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Electric Power Steering Servolectric Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Mobile Storage Cabinets Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Boom Curtain Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Praseodymium Oxide Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Copper Alloy Tubes Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Silica Coating Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Electron-beam Evaporation Coater Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Transparent Digital Signage Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Rare Disease Treatment Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co