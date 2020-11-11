E-Retail Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “E-Retail Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-Retail market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An in-depth analysis of the e-retail market, along with an overview of the parent market, regional markets, emerging trends, and market dynamics.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Home to Digital Powerhouses

– E-commerce is expected to become the largest retail channel in the world, accounting for 14% of the total retail sales by 2021, outpacing sales through retail outlets, like supermarkets, independent grocers, and apparel and footwear retailers, among others.

– However, its future adoption is not likely to be evenly distributed across the world. E-commerce is already leading the way in Asia-Pacific, with 13% penetration rate, and it is expected to reach the top spot in Western Europe within the next five years. Retailers may need to tailor their digital strategies appropriately by region, country, and category.

– In 2017, e-commerce became the leading retail channel in Asia-Pacific, driven by growth in two countries, namely, South Korea and China.

– South Korea became the first country in the region where e-commerce became the number 1 channel, in 2013, with 11% penetration rate of the total retail sales. The best digital infrastructure in the world, combined with a high propensity to embrace the latest technology, led the digital revolution.

– Though e-commerce rose to the top in South Korea three years earlier than China, China has now become the digital powerhouse in Asia-Pacific and the world.

– China’s leading retailers, Alibaba and JD.com, have built retail ecosystems with the best selection and range of prices, while solving the challenges around logistics and payments. Both continue to improve upon the digital experience, speeding up delivery and expanding product categories.

More Consumers are Buying Fashion Online

– Fashion is the second-largest retail category after grocery. The shift toward e-commerce is a significant, palpable movement in most economies. A quarter of spending on clothing, accessories, and footwear (fashion) already occurs online and, is still rapidly growing.

– The penetration rate of buying fashion online is roughly twice that of the overall retail sales. Global forecast shows that e-commerce accounted for nearly 25% of the total fashion sales, compared to 13% of the total retail sales in 2018. Of the 58% of global online consumers who made purchases online in 2018, about half were shoppers of clothing, accessories, or footwear.

– Online marketplaces, like Amazon, are key purchase influencers in a fashion shopper’s purchase journey. Shoppers are spending more time on marketplace sites to discover and research products, which is providing retailers insights into buyers’ purchase decisions.

– Artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools allow retailers to leverage this wealth of consumer data toward responsive design and better product recommendations. This enables marketplaces to launch private-label fashion brands for entry-level customers (for example, Moda Rapido, and Here and Now by the Indian online fashion retailer Myntra) and provide a superior customer experience.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

E-Retail Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

4.3 Evolving Market Trends in E-retailing

4.4 E-retailing Deliveries by Sector and Parcel Size

4.5 Major Footraces in the E-retail Market

4.6 Drivers

4.7 Restraints

4.8 Opportunities

4.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Middle East & Africa

5.1.4 Asia-Pacific

5.1.5 Latin America

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Electronics and Media

5.2.2 Fashion

5.2.3 Food and Personal Care

5.2.4 Furniture and Appliances

5.2.5 Toys and Baby Products

5.2.6 Other Products

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon

6.1.2 E-Bay

6.1.3 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

6.1.4 Jingdong (JD.com Inc.)

6.1.5 Flipkart

6.1.6 Zalando

6.1.7 Others

6.2 Insights on Mass Merchandisers and E-commerce Practicers (such as Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, etc. across the globe)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE E-RETAIL MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Most Popular Products Sold via E-retail

9.2 Social Media holds the Key to the Future of E-commerce

9.3 Creating Unique In-store Experience with Digital Transformation

9.4 Types of Electronic Commerce – B2B, B2C, and C2C

9.5 Country Rankings of E-commerce Markets by Key Segments

