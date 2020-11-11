Ethyl Acetate Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Ethyl Acetate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ethyl Acetate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ethyl Acetate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Application

– Ethyl acetate finds its uses in a variety of coating formulations, such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl, in the paints and coatings industry. The major usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints.

– The global paints and coatings market is growing at a healthy rate, majorly owing to the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in the automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, the demand for furniture is increasing at a healthy rate.

– This scenario is expected to increase the demand for wood coatings, in turn, boosting the consumption of ethyl acetate used for the formulation of these coatings, which is further propelling the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for the market studied during the forecast period. Significant growth rates are expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increasing household incomes and urbanization rates in countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia, etc.

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth, and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy. Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– The demand for ethyl acetate in India has been growing at a steady rate in the recent past. Automotive, food and beverage, and furniture are the key end-user industries that occupy significant shares in the consumption of ethyl acetate in the country.

– The government’s initiative, to develop smart cities and to build almost 30 million homes by 2022, is likely to propel the demand for wood coatings. Rising floor renovating activities in the country and shift toward wooden flooring, primarily in commercial buildings, such as hotels and resorts, is boosting the demand for floor coatings.

– Additionally, the increasing production of new vehicles, along with expanding manufacturing facilities in the country, the demand for automotive coatings is expected to grow further in the coming years, which is expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Ethyl Acetate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Flexible Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms regarding Natural Leather Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Replacement of Conventional Coatings by Water-borne and High Solid Coatings

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Import and Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants

5.1.2 Paints and Coatings

5.1.3 Pigments

5.1.4 Process Solvents

5.1.5 Intermediates

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Artificial Leather

5.2.5 Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 Diacel Corporation

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 INEOS

6.4.5 Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Jubilant Life Science

6.4.7 Kai Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Sasol

6.4.9 Sipchem

6.4.10 Showa Denko KK

6.4.11 Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Yip Chemical Holdings Limited

6.4.13 Praxair Technology Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovations in Production of Ethanol from Coal/Natural Gas

