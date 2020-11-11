Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Anesthesia Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.

Market Overview:

The European anesthesia drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of surgeries, new approvals of anesthetic drugs, and reduction in the cost of newly invented drugs.

According to a National Health Service (NHS), in 2013-2014, there were an estimated 4.7 million surgical admissions in England, among all the surgeries, general surgeries, trauma, and orthopedic procedures were the most common ones. The number of surgeries being performed is rising every year. The overall increase in the number of surgeries performed has a substantial impact on the anesthetics market, as they are used in all surgical procedures to reduce the pain during surgery. Along with rising surgeries, factors, such as new anesthetic drugs are also driving the market.

However, general anesthetic drugs cause several side-effects, including nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, sore throat, shivering, muscle aches, disorientation, itching, sleepiness, and mild hoarseness. More serious complications of the drug include delirium, cognitive dysfunction, and malignant hyperthermia. General anesthetic drugs can cause physiological changes, such as blood pressure variations which require a trained anesthesiologist to monitor the patient's blood pressure levels continuously and might have to provide blood pressure medications. Carelessness or lack of knowledge of the anesthesiologist could pose as a potential risk. Hence, the side-effects of general anesthesia and the patient's reluctance toward using it are restraining the segment growth. The other factors, such as lack of skilled anesthetics and regulatory issues are restraining the market growth.

