Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Size Report 2020
The “Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Anesthesia Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment
Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time, however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries and is expected to witness a rapid growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs
4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics
4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics
4.3.3 Regulatory Issues
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.1.1 Propofol
5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane
5.1.1.3 Desflurane
5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine
5.1.1.5 Remifentanil
5.1.1.6 Midazolam
5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine
5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine
5.1.2.3 Lidocaine
5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine
5.1.2.5 Articaine
5.1.2.6 Benzocaine
5.1.2.7 Other Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.2 Route of Administration
5.2.1 Inhalation
5.2.2 Injection
5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration
5.3 Application
5.3.1 General Surgeries
5.3.2 Plastic Surgery
5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries
5.3.4 Dental Surgeries
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 United KIngdom
5.4.1.2 Germany
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.3 AstraZeneca
6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.5 Baxter
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.8 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
6.1.9 Hospira
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
