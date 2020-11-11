Europe Bottled Water Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Bottled Water Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Bottled Water market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245127

Scope of the Report:

The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.

Market Overview:

The European bottled water industry is expected to reach 62.95 million USD in 2024 registering a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The European bottled water market is a well established market and so the growth rate is low. This is attributed by the growing consumer concerns regarding consumption of contaminated tap water. The convenience of handling and mobility of the bottles are another factors driving the market. PET bottles are the most used type of package in bottled water. Germany, Italy and Spain are the major markets of the bottled water in Europe. The growing concerns towards the pollution caused by plastic are forcing the players to shift into environment friendly packaging. Major Key Players:

The Coca

Cola Co.

Danone Group

PepsiCo

Nestle

Hoevelmann

Gerolsteiner Brunnen

Ferrarelle

Acqua Sant’Anna

San Benedetto

Spadel

Roxane S.A.