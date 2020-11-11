Europe Bottled Water Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Europe Bottled Water Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Bottled Water market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits
Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.
Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water
Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Bottled Water Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Still Water
5.1.2 Sparkled Water
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Home and Office Delivery
5.2.4 On-Trade
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Italy
5.3.1.4 Spain
5.3.1.5 Russia
5.3.1.6 Belgium
5.3.1.7 France
5.3.1.8 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.
6.4.2 Danone Group
6.4.3 PepsiCo
6.4.4 Nestle
6.4.5 Hoevelmann
6.4.6 Gerolsteiner Brunnen
6.4.7 Ferrarelle
6.4.8 Acqua Sant’Anna
6.4.9 San Benedetto
6.4.10 Spadel
6.4.11 Roxane S.A.
6.4.12 CoGeDi International SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
