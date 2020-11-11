Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The European cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– In most of the cardiac disorders, continuous cardiac monitoring is required. Although cardiac arrhythmia cannot be cured completely, the best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring, by using the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, which is referred to as telecardiology.

– Telecardiology, in general, provides a monitoring device that can be fixed on the chest area of the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Telecardiology is a cost-effective intervention for the elderly population affected by heart failure.

– These devices monitor the rhythm of the heart and record any abnormalities in heart functioning. Most of these devices can be monitored remotely, which makes it possible to effectively and efficiently monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Since these devices improve the convenience of the patients, telecardiology is becoming extremely popular, in comparison to regular patient visits to hospitals both among the patients and the doctors.

– The early application of the telecardiology involves the transfer of EKGs via fax and consultation with specialists by telephone. Recently, things have shifted with the usage of telecardiology in areas, like remote patient monitoring, EKG, echocardiograms, teleconsultation through video, monitoring, and rapid interpretation cardiac diagnostic tests, and teleconferencing for interventional cardiology.

– Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of deaths in Europe, which has increased the need for the development of all aspects of telecardiology, as it is a necessity.

The telecardiology segment of the market studied is growing at a significant rate, due to the rise in investments in cardiology informatics, connected devices, and mobile solutions for advanced cardiac care. The rising incidence of heart diseases in Europe is also influencing the healthcare service providers to implement advanced telehealth services. Hence, the increasing usage of telecardiology is expected to drive the market studied in the future.

