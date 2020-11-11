All news

Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices

The “Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices refer to the instruments that are used to treat arrhythmia.

Market Overview:

  • The European cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – In most of the cardiac disorders, continuous cardiac monitoring is required. Although cardiac arrhythmia cannot be cured completely, the best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring, by using the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, which is referred to as telecardiology.
  • – Telecardiology, in general, provides a monitoring device that can be fixed on the chest area of the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Telecardiology is a cost-effective intervention for the elderly population affected by heart failure.
  • – These devices monitor the rhythm of the heart and record any abnormalities in heart functioning. Most of these devices can be monitored remotely, which makes it possible to effectively and efficiently monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Since these devices improve the convenience of the patients, telecardiology is becoming extremely popular, in comparison to regular patient visits to hospitals both among the patients and the doctors.
  • – The early application of the telecardiology involves the transfer of EKGs via fax and consultation with specialists by telephone. Recently, things have shifted with the usage of telecardiology in areas, like remote patient monitoring, EKG, echocardiograms, teleconsultation through video, monitoring, and rapid interpretation cardiac diagnostic tests, and teleconferencing for interventional cardiology.
  • – Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of deaths in Europe, which has increased the need for the development of all aspects of telecardiology, as it is a necessity.
  • – The telecardiology segment of the market studied is growing at a significant rate, due to the rise in investments in cardiology informatics, connected devices, and mobile solutions for advanced cardiac care. The rising incidence of heart diseases in Europe is also influencing the healthcare service providers to implement advanced telehealth services. Hence, the increasing usage of telecardiology is expected to drive the market studied in the fut

    Major Key Players:

  • Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.
  • BioTelemetry Inc.
  • Cardiac Science Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • iRhythm Technologies Inc.
  • Medi
  • Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Preventice Solutions
  • Medtronic PLC

    Key Market Trends:

    Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices Market

    Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. For instance, recently, NASA launched the human research facility Holter monitor (Holter), which is a modified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device that accurately records the electrical activity of a crewmember’s heart over an extended period of time.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology
    4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices
    4.2.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices
    4.3.2 Unclear Reimbursement Policies
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Devices

    5.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices
    5.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices
    5.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices
    5.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices
    5.2 By Service Providers
    5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers
    5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Europe
    5.3.1.1 Germany
    5.3.1.2 UK
    5.3.1.3 France
    5.3.1.4 Italy
    5.3.1.5 Spain
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

