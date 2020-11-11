Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices refer to the instruments that are used to treat arrhythmia.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices Market
Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. For instance, recently, NASA launched the human research facility Holter monitor (Holter), which is a modified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device that accurately records the electrical activity of a crewmember’s heart over an extended period of time.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology
4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices
4.2.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices
4.3.2 Unclear Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Devices
5.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices
5.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices
5.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices
5.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices
5.2 By Service Providers
5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers
5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.
6.1.2 BioTelemetry Inc.
6.1.3 Cardiac Science Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.
6.1.6 Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Preventice Solutions
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
