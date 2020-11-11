Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented by component (sensors and receivers) and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

CGMs Prove to be an Instrumental Tool, which Helps in the Improvement of Glycemic Balance

– CGMs are used to deliver a further descriptive picture of blood glucose patterns and trends than what can be achieved by traditional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, the CGM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Germany is Expected to Maintain Dominance in the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

– In the European continuous glucose monitoring market, Germany accounted for approximately 25% of the market value in 2018. By 2024, the continuous glucose monitoring market in Europe is expected to be valued at USD 750 million. Spain accounts for the highest CAGR of 22%.

– It is imperative that the CGM devices are used alongside insulin pumps. It is observed that there may be a potential increase in diabetes population, which can be directly related to a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management. Thus, the number of units of CGM devices sold is also expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2 Receivers

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.6 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Dexcom

7.1.3 Medtronics

7.1.4 Senseonics

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.2 Dexcom

7.2.3 Medtronics

7.2.4 Other Companies

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

