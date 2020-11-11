Europe Dairy Alternative Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Dairy Alternative Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Dairy Alternative market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.

Europe dairy alternative market is forecasted to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals in Europe have fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives. The antioxidant properties of dairy alternatives such as almond milk that can have a protective effect against cancer and heart disease have further fuelled the demand for dairy alternatives in Europe.

The rising number of health-conscious consumers, along with consumer awareness about the health benefits of dairy alternatives, is set to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

