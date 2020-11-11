Europe Dairy Alternative Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Europe Dairy Alternative Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Dairy Alternative market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Frozen Desserts witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment
Frozen desserts are projected to become the fastest growing segment in Europe dairy alternatives market. The free from the trend is growing in frozen food with more producers introducing both gluten-free and lactose-free ranges, on the background of increased consumer demand for such products in frozen food retailing. However, the lactose-free frozen food market is still limited to some of the developed markets in the region, such as Germany. Germany is the largest market in the region which is the major consumer of frozen desserts, but owing to the recent outbreaks of obesity in the country the consumers are shifting towards unsweetened dairy-free food ice-creams and desserts.
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Have Largest Market Revenue
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018. Supermarkets hold a majority of shares of the retail market as they stock a wide range of products and its varieties under one roof making it convenient for consumers to choose products at one go. Similarly, hypermarkets format remain strong in countries such as France as hypermarket retailers offer lucrative discounts to the consumers. Since supermarkets/ hypermarkets purchase dairy alternative products in high volume, they tend to have better bargaining power, thereby resulting in more product discounts to consumers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Dairy Alternative Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Food
5.1.1.1 Yoghurt
5.1.1.2 Frozen Desserts
5.1.1.3 Sour Cream
5.1.1.4 Other Foods (Butter, Cheese)
5.1.2 Beverages
5.1.2.1 Soy Milk
5.1.2.2 Almond Milk
5.1.2.3 Coconut Milk
5.1.2.4 Rice Milk
5.1.2.5 Other Beverages (Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Hemp Milk, Pea Milk)
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Online Retail Channels
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Spain
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Germany
5.3.5 Russia
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Daiya Foods Inc.
6.3.2 Blue Diamonds Growers
6.3.3 Danone
6.3.4 Hain Celestial
6.3.5 Califia Farms
6.3.6 Oatly Ab
6.3.7 Ripple Foods
6.3.8 Braham & Murray
6.3.9 Campbells
6.3.10 Follow Your Heart
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
