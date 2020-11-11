Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands, namely, Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented by geography.

Market Overview:

– The diabetes spending in Europe is 9% of the total healthcare expenditure. Spending on diabetes largely vary among countries in Europe. It ranges from EUR 312 per capita in the Republic of Macedonia, to EUR 6,896 per capita in Norway.

– Similarly, the prevalence is also highly varied across Europe, ranging from 2.8% in Albania to 9.8% in Portugal. In high-income countries, diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation. Major Key Players:

Merck and Co.

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly