Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245118
Scope of the Report:
The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands, namely, Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented by geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245118
Key Market Trends:
Januvia Had Registered a Negative CAGR in the Historic Period.
– The DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are Tradjenta (linagliptin), Onglyza (saxagliptin), Januvia (sitagliptin), Nesina (Alogliptin), and Glavus(Vildagliptin). The European DPP-4 market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).
– Januvia holds the highest share in the DPP-4 market. However, it is expected to decrease during the forecast period, and Tradjenta is expected to gain market share, due to increased efficacy.
– The market value for Januvia had registered negative CAGR in the European region, due to the decrease in global revenue of drug. Additionally, it is facing pricing pressure due to higher discounts and rebates to maintain good managed care coverage in Europe.
Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 3.8%
– The market is directly proportional to the growing type 2 diabetic population. In most of the cases, DPP-4 are the second line of drugs prescribed for type 2 patients.
– Over the years, the European diabetic population increased tremendously, and type 2 population accounts for almost 90% of the diabetic population. The growth in diabetic population is due to it being a lifestyle disease.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245118
Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)
5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)
5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)
5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)
5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)
5.1.1.6 Other DPP – 4 Drugs
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)
5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Merck and Co.
7.1.2 AstraZeneca
7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.1.4 Novartis
7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
7.1.6 Eli Lilly
7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2 Company Share Analysis
7.2.1 Merck and Co.
7.2.2 AstraZeneca
7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
7.2.4 Novartis
7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Confocal Raman Spectroscopy Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Electrical Protection Gloves Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026
Hydromassage Table Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Modified Atmosphere Packaging(Map) Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Freelance Management Platforms Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact
Automotive Waste Management Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026
Glass Powders & Pastes Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Sterile X-Ray Detectable Lap Sponges Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Thermal Actuators Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Children Digital Watch Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Client Management Tools Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Pocket Calculators Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Jacquard Fabric Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Large Inflatable Toys Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide (NaHS) Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025