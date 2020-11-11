Europe Food Safety Testing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Food Safety Testing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Food Safety Testing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.

Market Overview:

Europe food safety testing market is forecasted to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Food safety is a credence attribute as it cannot be observed by consumers before or after purchasing the product. Thus, testing methodologies, like traceability, microbiological quality, have been implemented both at the European and national levels to ensure effective monitoring and overall control. Moreover, the increase in food-borne diseases, contamination in food products, and rise in consumer awareness about food quality and safety are giving rise to the food safety testing market. Moreover, strict government regulations that safeguard the processed and unprocessed food products are supporting the market growth in Europe.

Major Key Players:

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Campden BRI

NSF International

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc