Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245108

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245108

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Paper, Board & Packaging

– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.

– Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

– Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials that are laminated together.

– The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives.

– The demand for books and related materials is expected to increase with the increasing population and literacy rate around the world. This is expected to boost the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Europe.

– One of the contributing factors for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany dominated the European market share, in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Consumption growth is expected to add value to the market in Germany. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly, with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential market segment is expected to have moderately high growth. The furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has higher market potential, with increasing demand from consumers. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245108

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease in the Demand in Russia and France

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.3 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

5.1.4 Polyolefins

5.1.5 Polyamide

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Footwear and Leather

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Nordic Countries

5.3.8 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AdCo (UK) Ltd

6.4.3 Arkema Group

6.4.4 artimelt AG

6.4.5 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

6.4.6 Beardow Adams

6.4.7 Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.8 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 DIC CORPORATION

6.4.10 DowDupont

6.4.11 Drytac

6.4.12 EOC Group

6.4.13 Franklin International

6.4.14 HB Fuller Company

6.4.15 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.17 Jowat SE

6.4.18 KLEIBERIT

6.4.19 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.20 Paramelt

6.4.21 SIKA AG

6.4.22 THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development To Gain Competitive Edge

7.3 Recovering Construction Industry

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Skin Lightening Products Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Filling Coatings Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Low-head In-Pipe Hydroelectric Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Smart Worker Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact

AB Testing Software Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

Commercial Refrigeration Systems Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Garden Tractors Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Combined Seed Drill Machines Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Plant Sourced Protein Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Interlinings & Linings Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Luxury Wax Candles Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Calendering Resins Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Cellulose NanoCrystals (CNC) Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Fuel Injection Equipment Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

High-energy Solid-State Lithium Battery Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Laminated Glass for Automotive Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025