Europe Human Insulin Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Human Insulin Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Human Insulin market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market is segmented by Product Type (Basal or Long-acting Insulins, Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins, Traditional Human Insulins, Combination Insulins, and Biosimilar Insulins), and Geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The rise in Insulin Drug Pricing
– Insulins have been in the market for decades. However, the cost of insulin has always been a primary concern.
– A recent example is the pull-out of Tresiba from Germany due to the pricing pressure after the authorities said they would price the long-acting basal insulin on par with old human insulin injections.
– Though biosimilar competition in Europe increased, allowing for insulin prices to be low, branded drugs have always been the order of the day.
– Moreover, leading players have been able to get multiple extensions by making incremental improvements to their branded drugs.
Germany Dominates the Market
– As of 2018, Germany dominated the insulin market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rise is due to the high prevalence of diabetes among the country’s population.
– In Germany, according to an estimate, the number of patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is gradually increasing.
– The diabetic population in Germany, as of 2018, was reported to be 7.9 million.
– The number is expected to increase many-fold in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, changing food habits, and other lifestyle changes.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Human Insulin Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Insulin (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.1.1.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)
5.1.1.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)
5.1.1.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.1.1.2.1 NovoRapid\Novolog (Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)
5.1.1.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)
5.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.1.1.3.1 Novolin\Actrapid\Insulatard
5.1.1.3.2 Humilin
5.1.1.3.3 Insuman
5.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.1.1.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars
5.1.1.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars
5.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations
5.1.1.5.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.5.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.5.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1 United Kingdom
5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.2 Germany
5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.2.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.3.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.3.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.4 Russia
5.2.1.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.4.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.4.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.5.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.5.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.6 Italy
5.2.1.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.6.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.6.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.1.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.7.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.7.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.7.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.7.5 Insulin Combinations
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
7.1.2 Eli Lilly
7.1.3 Sanofi
7.1.4 Biocon
7.2 Company Share Analysis
7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
7.2.2 Eli Lilly
7.2.3 Sanofi
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
