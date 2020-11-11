Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245105
Scope of the Report:
In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245105
Key Market Trends:
The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, among others, to integrate their existing system with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. These technologies are helping airlines enhance their customer experience. Earlier in 2017, IAG announced its plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to install EAN in 90% of its short-haul fleet by the first half of 2019. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations of the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Rest of Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share
The Rest of Europe segment currently has the highest market share in the European inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to fleet modernization of airlines with the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. British Airways introduced onboard Wi-Fi services (in two packages, namely, Browse (starting from Euro 4.99) and Stream (starting from Euro 7.99)) on a total of three aircraft in February 2018 and announced its plan to extend this service to more than 118 aircraft in the coming two years. Moreover, the development of the aviation industry in countries, like Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, among others, is also expected to make the airlines install advanced entertainment systems, along with high-speed non-buffering internet, to enhance the passenger experience.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245105
Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Content
5.1.3 Connectivity
5.2 Fit
5.2.1 Linefit
5.2.2 Retrofit
5.3 Class
5.3.1 First Class
5.3.2 Business Class
5.3.3 Economy Class
5.4 Country
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 France
5.4.3 Russia
5.4.4 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Thales Group
6.4.2 Lufthansa Systems AG
6.4.3 Inmarsat PLC
6.4.4 Panasonic Corporation
6.4.5 Immfly
6.4.6 Burrana Inc.
6.4.7 Viasat Inc.
6.4.8 Collins Aerospace
6.4.9 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
6.4.10 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.12 Gogo LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Swimming Pool Pumps Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Household Water-Ionizer Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026
Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Truck Driving Simulator Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Bicycle-Sharing System Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
Sales Acceleration Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact
Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Cellulose Placstics Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Quantum Secure Communication Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Roofing Materials Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
3D Orthopedic Scanning System Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Polyacrylates Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Linear Swell Meter Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Depaneling Machine Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Structural Health Monitoring Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025