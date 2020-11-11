Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.

Market Overview:

The European inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 7.5% during the forecast period.

– Increasing passenger traffic in the region is generating demand for new generation aircraft, which in turn, is generating demand for inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.

– Installation of new and high-speed connectivity solution, along with the increasing digitization on board (e-magazines, online streaming of movies and TV shows, etc.), and use of personal electronic gadgets for streaming (Bring Your Own Device concept) are some of the major reasons for the growth of the market during the forecast period.< Major Key Players:

Thales Group

Lufthansa Systems AG

Inmarsat PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Immfly

Burrana Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.