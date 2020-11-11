Europe Leather Goods Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Europe Leather Goods Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Leather Goods market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
The report analyses the recent trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market. Opportunities pertaining to the market has also been taken into consideration. The market has been segmented by type, distribution channel, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into footwear, luggage, and accessories. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online retail stores. It also provides regional analysis of the leather goods market in the emerging and established countries of Europe.
The Fashion Industry is Leading the Leather Market
The increased number of working professionals and young millennials is majorly driving the leather shoes market in the European region. Majorly driven by the fashion industry, the European countries, such as Italy and France, are witnessing an extensive dependency on leather goods, right from production to trading, including footwear. In addition, the European Commission published a study, which stated that the leather footwear segment accounts for the major production share, of 41%, in the leather industry. The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.
Offline Stores Remain the Most Preferred Points of Sale
Due to the existing consumers’ perception on the touch and feel of leather products, offline stores remained the most preferred points of sale in the European region. This has led key players in the market to expand their presence with exclusive stores. For instance, Louis Vuitton recently launched its third showroom in Rome, Italy, to increase its sale in the capital. Moreover, the companies are launching duty-free outlets in airports, in order to boost their reach toward international customers. As a result of an increased number of outlets across the region, the consumption of leather goods has increased simultaneously, and is projected to rise in the coming years. However, the increasing social media impact from Instagram and Twitter is significantly driving consumers to opt for online market. Since majority of the potential customers are engaged in social media platforms, manufacturers are targeting these websites as a promising source of advertisements and shopping. Additionally, the influence from brand ambassadors and celebrities is increasingly impacting the product sales.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
