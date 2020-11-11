Europe Medical Simulation Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Medical Simulation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Medical Simulation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , medical simulation is the modern day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Medical simulation is experiential learning that every healthcare professional may need, but cannot be always engaged in during real-life patient care. The market for medical stimulation is growing with increasing healthcare facilities.

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Europe medical simulation market include continuous technological advancements, increasing concerns over patient safety, and increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments. The minimally invasive techniques are becoming the standards of surgical techniques, at a very fast pace, for a number of surgical procedures. These MIS procedures involve smaller incisions leading to quicker recovery, which helps in the growth of the Europe medical simulation market. The METIman simulator is found to be one of the most advanced and realistic simulators in recent times, developed by the CAE simulators. Thus, the rise in various technological advancements in the field of medical simulation is increasing the applications in healthcare to train healthcare professionals, and as a result of which, the growth of the market studied is expected to propel over the forecast period. The barriers to adopting simulation products and services in hospitals include lack of funding, less time for simulation exercises, release from job environment, lack of management interest, etc. Major Key Players:

3B Scientific GmbH

B

Line Medical LLC (Subsidiary Ofatellis Inc.)

CAE Healthcare

Education Management Solutions Inc. (EMS)

Ingmar Medical Ltd

Mentice AB

Surgical Science Sweden AB