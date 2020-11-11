Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe. It focuses on the market dynamics, technological trends, and insights on the major end-user segments and various service types, such as machining and cutting in the European metal fabrication market. In addition to this, it analyses the major players and the competitive landscape in the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from the Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors
– Automotive sector is one of the major end-user segments for the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe. The production in the European automotive sector is more than 20% of the overall global production.
– The number of motor vehicles produced by the European countries was approximately 99 million units in the year 2017.
– The rising demand from the Asian countries for motor vehicles from Europe is expected to increase the production volume in future years. This need to increase in the production volume of motor vehicles is expected to drive the metal fabrication equipment market in the region.
– Companies in the automotive sector focus on improving their operational efficiency to save both cost and time shifts their focus on implementing latest technologies into their manufacturing process, which in turn increases the demand for technologically advanced metal fabrication equipment, such as a 6-axis machining center.
Rising Technological Innovations in Metal Fabrication Industry
– Automation, additive manufacturing, and the implementation of industry 4.0 in manufacturing process are gaining importance among the metal fabrication equipment manufacturers as they provide various benefits, such as improving operational efficiencies to the metal fabrication service providers.
– For instance, one of the major metal fabrication equipment manufacturers, Trumpf, has introduced innovative laser technology products, such as new diode
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Growth Drivers
4.3 Market Challenges
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service type
5.1.1 Machining
5.1.2 Cutting
5.1.3 Welding
5.1.4 Forming
5.1.5 Other Service Types
5.2 End-user Industries
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Construction
5.2.3 Aerospace
5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW
6.2 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
6.2.1 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
6.2.2 D�rr AG
6.2.3 Amada Europe
6.2.4 GF Machining Solutions
6.2.5 DMG MORI
6.2.6 Schuler AG
6.2.7 GROB-WERKE GmbH
6.2.8 Bystronic Maschinen AG
6.2.9 Feintool International Holding AG
6.2.10 Mazak U.K. Limited
6.2.11 Others (Reishauer AG, Okuma Europe, Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Starrag Group Holding AG, Meusburger Georg Gmbh, Baileigh Industrial, etc.)
7 FUTURE MARKET OUTLOOK
8 DISCLAIMER
