Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Europe Metal Fabrication Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe. It focuses on the market dynamics, technological trends, and insights on the major end-user segments and various service types, such as machining and cutting in the European metal fabrication market. In addition to this, it analyses the major players and the competitive landscape in the metal fabrication equipment market in Europe.

Market Overview:

The European metal fabrication equipment market is expected to register a value of over EUR 30 billion in 2019 and witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

– The European metal fabrication equipment market is dominated by Germany and Italy, together accounting for more than 50% of the regions market share in 2017.

– Europe accounted for ~20% of the global automobile production in 2017 and is expected to increase in the coming years. Automotive is one of the major sectors in Europe (primarily in Germany and Italy) which is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the region.

– Industry 4.0 and internet of things, data analytics, additive manufacturing, and augmented reality are the major technological developments in the metal fabrication equipment industry. Augmented reality (AR) can be implemented in operations, maintenance, safety management, design and prototyping, training, and quality control. For instance, AR can transform manufacturing operations procedures through the visualization and simplification of step-by-step installation processes, assembly, and machine tools change. Major Key Players:

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Durr AG

Amada Europe

GF Machining Solutions