Europe Modified Bitumen Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Modified Bitumen Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Modified Bitumen market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245100

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Modified Bitumen market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245100

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Road Construction Activities

– Modified bitumen concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc.

– Modifiers, such as binder modifiers and aggregate modifiers, are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.

– The demand for modified bitumen has been witnessing above-average growth. The demand for bitumen has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities

– The United Kingdom has major infrastructure projects in the construction industry, which involve the investments of USD 1.5 billion. The projects involve the development of a road to the East of England and freight route to the Port of Felixstowe.

– The Federal Government of Germany has focused on infrastructure growth in the country. Under the 2030 FTIP (Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan), the government has planned to invest USD 147.6 billion in the development of roads in the country, between 2016 and 2030.

– Apart from the above-mentioned activities, other road expansion activities are also planned in the regions of France, Italy, and Nordic, among others.

– These factors are expected to ensure that copious volumes of modified bitumen are used in pavement applications.

France to Dominate the Market

The French economy, the third-largest in Europe, recorded a GDP growth rate of 1.8%, in 2017, and grew at 2.4% in 2018 (according to IMF). France is the second-largest country in Europe, in the construction segment. The French construction industry has recently gained momentum, after eight years of decline. According to the French Builders Association (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction activity in the country grew from 1.9%, in 2016, to 4.7%, in 2017, in terms of volume. Increase in new residential construction activity, due to tax exemptions in real estate investment, has increased the consumption of modified bitumen in the recent years. In addition, rising construction activities, due to Grand Paris Express Project and other projects in cities and metropolitan areas, along with the construction of modern tramways to improve regional connectivity, have further boosted the market for modified bitumen. Also, growing tourism industry in the country and growing infrastructural projects, due to 2024 Summer Olympic Games, are further expected to drive the market for modified bitumen during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245100

Europe Modified Bitumen Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Road Construction and Repair Activities

4.1.2 Increasing Building Renovation and Remodeling

4.1.3 Superior Quality of Modified Bitumen over Normal Bitumen

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Occupation Health Hazards Regarding Asphalt

4.2.2 Risk of Fire during Installation

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Modifier Type

5.1.1 Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS)

5.1.2 Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

5.1.3 Crumb Rubber

5.1.4 Natural Rubber

5.1.5 Other Modifier Types

5.2 By Application Method

5.2.1 Hot Asphalt Method

5.2.2 Cold Asphalt Method

5.2.3 Torch-applied Method

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Road Construction

5.3.2 Roofing and Piping

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 Italy

5.4.4 France

5.4.5 Spain

5.4.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alma Petroli SpA

6.4.2 Bitumina Hi-tech Pavement Binders LLC

6.4.3 Cepsa

6.4.4 Colas SA

6.4.5 Eni SpA

6.4.6 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.7 GazpromNeft PJSC

6.4.8 Grupa Lotos SA

6.4.9 Nynas AB

6.4.10 Lagan Asphalt Group Ltd

6.4.11 OMV Aktiengesellschaft

6.4.12 ORLEN Asfalt Sp ZOO

6.4.13 PUMA Energy

6.4.14 Repsol

6.4.15 Rosneft

6.4.16 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.17 Total

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovative Methods for the Production of Crumbed-rubber-modified Bitumen

7.2 Incorporation of Nanotechnology in Bitumen Modification

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

3D Scanners Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Food Antioxidant Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

EPVC Resin Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Rett Syndrome Treatment Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Pulp and Paper MES Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

Billiard Chalk Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Cervical Pillows Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Terephthalic Acid Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

Silicone Braided Hose Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitors Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

loT in Smart Farming Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Yeast Ingredients Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Boron Compounds Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Information Kiosk Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Transfer Case Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Valve Manifold Box (VMB) Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Surgical Visualization System Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Clothing & Footwear Retailing Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co