Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Non-lethal weapons are defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to the skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The scope of the market is restricted to development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the European region only.

The European non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

– The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries, like Romania, Belgium, France, and Germany, among others, is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for non-lethal weapons in the region.

– Additionally, the development of new types of non-lethal weapons by various countries is generating demand in this region. Major Key Players:

Fiocchi Munizioni SpA

FN Herstal

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Group

BAE Systems PLC

The Safariland Group

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

