Europe Olive Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Olive Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Olive market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

For the purpose of this report, the market scope includes only fresh and chilled olives. Production, consumption, imports, exports, market size, and pricing analysis have been provided for fresh and/or chilled olives in Europe. The scope does not include olives processed in any form, such as frozen, freeze-dried, pickled, cooked, canned, etc. The report provides an in-depth analysis on various parameters of the European olive market. The market has been segmented on the basis of domestic production, domestic consumption, imports, and exports of olives. The European olive market operates at B2B and B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the wholesale level.

Market Overview:

As of 2018, the olive production in Europe was recorded at 2,186,947.5 metric ton, and it is projected to reach at 2,158,370.1 metric ton by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).The driver identified for this market is increasing demand for healthier fat sources and the restraints identified for this market are climatic uncertainties and high water requirement.

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for healthier fat sources is driving the market

The global trend toward the adoption of healthier sources of fat is driving the market for olive oil, and, by extension, the market for olives. Developing countries are increasingly adopting olive oil in their diets, thus giving boosting the production and export of olives in Europe to meet the increasing demand.

Europe Olive Market is segmented by country into Spain

As of 2018, the olive production in Spain is recorded to be 7,064,802 metric ton and projected to reach at 9,320,029 metric ton by 2024 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Spain is the largest olive producer in Europe, in 2016 nearly half of the olive production in Europe was from Spain. The 80% of the olive production in Spain was concentrated in Jaen.Till 2017, olives are the major crops in Andalusia, the Mediterranean state of Spain. More than 10 million acres of agricultural land in Andalusia was planted with olive tree.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Olive Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

4.5 Competitive Environment

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 Spain

5.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Italy

5.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 France

5.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 Germany

5.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Greece

5.1.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

