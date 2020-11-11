Europe Omega-3 Products Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Omega-3 Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Omega-3 Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market study of Europe omega-3 products is available for functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as grocery retailers, pharmacies, health stores, internet retailing and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Health Benefits Associated with Omega-3 Consumption
Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, are essential in the human diet for proper growth, development, and good health. These have been found to be particularly good for heart health, joint and inflammation support, eye health, cognitive function, pregnancy, and healthy child development, and immune function, among other benefits. Recently, deaths from cardiovascular disease have witnessed an increase globally, though mortality rates decrease. Western Europe and Central Europe are the only 2 of the 21 regions where cardiovascular deaths and death rates have declined. There is an availability of a range of complementary life course strategies to improve cardiovascular health in the youth and adult population as they age. Such approaches focus on both improving cardiovascular health among those who currently have less than optimal levels, and on preserving cardiovascular health among those who currently have ideal levels.
Germany Holds the Major Market Share of Europe Omega-3 Products Market
According to dietary guidelines, Germans are encouraged to eat 150- 220 g of fish per week, in order to consume enough essential omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite a high level of awareness, only a few Germans consume enough fish. As an alternative, Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, due to their nutritional and health properties (omega 3 and fiber). Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Spain is one of the developing markets for omega-3 in Europe, and hence, the potential of market growth. Consumption of EPA and DHA largely depends on three factors—taste, price, and recommendation of doctors. The fortified food is largely dependent on how it is in taste after fortification.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Omega-3 Products Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.2 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3 Infant Nutrition
5.1.4 Pet Food and Feed
5.1.5 Pharmaceutical
5.1.6 Clinical Nutrition
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Grocery Retailers
5.2.2 Pharmacies
5.2.3 Health Stores
5.2.4 Internet Retailing
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channel
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Germany
5.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Russia
5.3.6 Spain
5.3.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Unilever
6.4.2 Amway Corporation
6.4.3 Sanofi
6.4.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc.
6.4.5 Nestle SA
6.4.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
