Europe Omega-3 Products Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Omega-3 Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Omega-3 Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market study of Europe omega-3 products is available for functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as grocery retailers, pharmacies, health stores, internet retailing and other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

The Europe omega-3 products market is forecasted to reach USD 14.61 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024)

– The demand for omega-3 fatty acid DHA is expected to increase significantly in Europe owing to the favorable regulations in the European Union which make DHA a mandatory ingredient in infant formula from 2020.

– Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe due to their nutritional and health properties that are been imparted by omega 3.

Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

