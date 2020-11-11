Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market offer a detailed assessment of various therapeutics and diagnostics, including enabling technologies. Ovarian cancer is caused by uncontrollable cell growth in the ovarian tissue. It is a growing concern and one of the most common causes of death in women across the world.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Chemotherapy is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market
Chemotherapy is the most common form of therapeutics used to stop or slow down the growth of cancer cells. Surgery and radiation therapy works by removing, killing, or damaging the cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body. This means chemotherapy can kill and damage cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body, which are far away from the original tumor. Chemotherapy-based drugs have been the choice of treatment over decades and have been the main treatment option for several types of cancer. Hence, the market for chemotherapy is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Ovarian Cancer in Europe
4.2.2 Increasing Population of Aged Women
4.2.3 Greater Use of Combination Therapies for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer�
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Patent Expiry of Key Drugs
4.3.2 Lack of Accurate Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Cancer Type
5.1.1 Epithelial Ovarian Tumors
5.1.2 Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors
5.1.3 Ovarian Stromal Tumors
5.1.4 Primary Peritoneal Carcinoma
5.2 By Cancer Stage
5.2.1 Stage I
5.2.2 Stage II
5.2.3 Stage III
5.3 By Diagnosis
5.3.1 Physical Examination
5.3.2 Biopsy
5.3.3 Blood Tests
5.3.4 Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Test
5.3.5 Ultrasound
5.3.6 PET
5.3.7 CT Scan
5.3.8 Other Diagnosis
5.4 By Treatment
5.4.1 Chemotherapy
5.4.2 Targeted Therapy
5.4.3 Radiation Therapy
5.4.4 Immunotherapy
5.4.5 Hormonal Therapy
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Europe
5.5.1.1 Germany
5.5.1.2 United Kingdom
5.5.1.3 France
5.5.1.4 Italy
5.5.1.5 Spain
5.5.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AstraZeneca
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.5 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd
6.1.6 Genentech Inc.
6.1.7 Glaxosmithkline PLC
6.1.8 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.9 Kazia Therapeutics Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
