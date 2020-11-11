Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market offer a detailed assessment of various therapeutics and diagnostics, including enabling technologies. Ovarian cancer is caused by uncontrollable cell growth in the ovarian tissue. It is a growing concern and one of the most common causes of death in women across the world.

Market Overview:

The European ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market are expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Factors, such as increasing geriatric women population, rise in ovarian cancer cases, availability of new drugs and therapies, increase in healthcare expenditure, and increased government funding, are expected to boost the growth of the ovarian cancer market in Europe.

– The incidences of ovarian cancer are high in women, who are aged between 55-64 years.

– The major symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, pelvic and abdominal pain, difficulty in eating, and urinary symptoms. Women above 60 years of age account for almost 57% of all ovarian cancer incidences.

– As per Cancer Research UK, ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Europe for females. Moreover, the Cancer Research UK states that the country recorded 7,270 new ovarian cancer cases in 2015, with 4,227 deaths. The 10-year survival rate of the ovarian cancer patients in the United Kingdom was recorded to be 35% according to Cancer Research UK.

– In addition, 4% of the new cancer cases in women in the United Kingdom is attributed to ovarian cancer. Therefore, factors, such as the increasing burden of ovarian cancer and the rising need for effective treatment, are expected to drive the overall market over the forecast per Major Key Players:

