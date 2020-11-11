Europe Plant Protein Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Plant Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Plant Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245092

Scope of the Report:

The European plant protein market report includes study on segmentation by ingredient type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and other ingredient types), form (protein isolate, protein concentrate, and textured proteins), application (bakery, meat substitute, nutritional supplement, beverage, snacks, and other applications), and geography.

Market Overview:

The European plant protein market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%, during the forecast period.

– The growing trend toward vegan diets, incorporation of plant proteins in processed foods, and the cost advantage of the protein are the major factors driving the market. The allergies caused by animal proteins and the abundant amount of nutrients present in plant proteins are also driving the customers toward consuming plant proteins.

– The major limitation for the market is the stringent regulations set by the European Union. Importers of plant protein are most adversely affected by these restrictio Major Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Kerry Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette

Amway

Glanbia PLC

Avebe