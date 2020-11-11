Europe Plant Protein Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Plant Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Plant Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245092
Scope of the Report:
The European plant protein market report includes study on segmentation by ingredient type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and other ingredient types), form (protein isolate, protein concentrate, and textured proteins), application (bakery, meat substitute, nutritional supplement, beverage, snacks, and other applications), and geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245092
Key Market Trends:
Soy Protein Recorded the Highest Market Share
Soy protein is available in flour, concentrate, and isolate format. Soy protein is widely being incorporated as ingredients in processed food, as a protein supplement, and even available as protein drink. Other plant protein sources, such as legumes, have gained popularity, due to their low-fat content and adequate amounts of macronutrients, including folate, iron, zinc, and calcium. Pea proteins are perceived as a cost-effective way to follow a healthy lifestyle, as it is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids (unlike rice or beans). Major players are coming up with various forms of the protein and are investing more on improving the performance of their existing products, as well as in developing new formulations. For instance, ADM has launched an energy drink incorporated with soy protein, which is available in the US and European markets.
France is the Fastest Growing Market in the Europe Plant Protein Market
The French plant protein market is registering a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing preferences toward healthy foods is the major factor that is driving the plant protein market in France. The decrease in the consumption of animal protein, due to the various intolerances, is also a factor leading to the growth of the plant protein market in Europe. There is significant support from the governments for production and consumption of plant protein, such as soy, as they require fewer natural resources for the same protein level. Soy-based proteins are the most demanded plant protein in France. Major players are expanding their product range by introducing proteins from new sources of plants, and more players are entering into the market for expanding their base.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245092
Europe Plant Protein Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Ingredient Type
5.1.1 Wheat Protein
5.1.2 Soy Protein
5.1.3 Pea Protein
5.1.4 Other Ingredient Types
5.2 By Form
5.2.1 Protein Isolate
5.2.2 Protein Concentrate
5.2.3 Texture Protein
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Bakery
5.3.2 Meat Extender
5.3.3 Nutritional Supplement
5.3.4 Beverage
5.3.5 Snacks
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3 France
5.4.4 Spain
5.4.5 Italy
5.4.6 Russia
5.4.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland
6.4.2 Cargill Incorporated
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 Kerry Inc.
6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation
6.4.6 Roquette
6.4.7 Amway
6.4.8 Glanbia PLC
6.4.9 Avebe
6.4.10 Growing Naturals LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Quick Mold Change Systems Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Zoom Lens Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Explosives for Civil Uses Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Airport IT Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
Industrial Synchronous Timing Belts Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Veterinary Hyperbaric Chambers Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Plasterboard Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Prolactin Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Floor Cleaning Machines Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Rugby Apparel Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Business Yachts Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Portable Mini Fridges Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Tumbling-box Washing Machine Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries for Vehicles Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Inkjet Colorant Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Health Kiosk Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Construction software Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Future Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Upcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026