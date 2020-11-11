Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Polycarbonate Sheets market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245091

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Polycarbonate Sheets market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245091

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

– In the construction industry, polycarbonate sheets are used in roofing, cladding, and glazing applications, owing to their lightweight, easy installation, and energy conservation features. They are further used fences and walls in both residential and commercial building projects. As the construction industry in Europe continues to grow, the consumption of polycarbonate sheets is expected to rise through the forecast period.

– Construction activities in all 19 EUROCONSTRUCT countries were expected to rise by 3.5% in volume terms in 2017, owing to growing demand in construction in these countries. Furthermore, the market is further expected to rise by around 6% through 2020. Hungary was estimated to register the maximum demand of more than 25%, followed by Ireland (+15%), Sweden (+10%), and Poland (+9%).

– In Germany, construction activity increased in 2017 compared to 2016, owing to the increasing demand for residential accommodation. As per industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020.

– In the United Kingdom, construction activity slowed in the commercial sector, however, house building remained an attractive spot throughout 2017.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the consumption of polycarbonate sheets in the construction industry, during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

The German economy is the largest economy in Europe and the fifth by GDP in the world. Germany leads the European automotive market, with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one-third of the total automobile production in Europe. Furthermore, the aerospace industry in Germany has enjoyed immense growth since the last two decades, with revenues more than quadrupling since the mid-90s to cross USD 46.2 billion in 2017. It is estimated that over 30 to 35 thousand new aircraft will be operational by the next 20 years to meet the rising aviation demand. Thus, with the increase in production of aircraft, usage of polycarbonate (PC) sheets will increase in the forecasted period. Germany accounts for about 5% of the aerospace industry in 2017. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for polycarbonate consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245091

Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Revival of the Construction Industry in European Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Polycarbonate against Conventional Materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solid

5.1.2 Corrugated

5.1.3 Multi-walled

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Benelux

5.3.7 Nordic Countries

5.3.8 Turkey

5.3.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3A Composites GmbH(Polycasa)

6.4.2 Akraplast Sistemi Srl

6.4.3 Arla Plast AB

6.4.4 Brett Martin

6.4.5 Carboplak

6.4.6 Covestro

6.4.7 Danpal

6.4.8 Dott. Gallina Srl

6.4.9 DS Smith

6.4.10 Giplast

6.4.11 Isik Plastik

6.4.12 Koscon Industrial SA

6.4.13 Lamiplast Srl

6.4.14 LLC Ug-Oil-Plast

6.4.15 NUDEC

6.4.16 Onduline

6.4.17 Palram

6.4.18 Plazit-Polygal Group

6.4.19 Röber Kunststoffe GmbH

6.4.20 Rodeca

6.4.21 SABIC

6.4.22 SafPlast Innovative

6.4.23 Sintostamp SpA

6.4.24 Sumer Packaging

6.4.25 Teknorm Plastik

6.4.26 WZD Sp. zoo

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets

7.2 Unique Applications in Automotive Glazing and Electrical & Electronics

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Headboard Shackles Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Employee Lockers Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Digital Ureteroscopes Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

Kaposi Sarcoma Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Air Cooled Heat Exchangers (ACHE) Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Angiography Devices Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Vinyl Pipe Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Neutral Electrode Cables Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Airport Car Rental Service Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Bluetooth Headsets for Phone Call Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Plasmon Amplifier Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Vehicle Detectors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Vertical Multistage Centrifugal Pump Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Eye Drop Dispenser Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

PC Gaming Accessories Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026