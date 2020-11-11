Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245090
Scope of the Report:
A programmable logic controller (PLC) or programmable controller is a digital computer used for automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines. The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245090
Key Market Trends:
Oil & Gas Industry to Occupy the Major Market Share
– Recovering crude oil prices are leading to increased upstream activities, especially in the CIS region. It is estimated that Russia also has a capex of over USD 160 billion till 2025, with over 29 new development projects expected to begin over the forecast period.
– Projects, such as Prirazlomnoye Field, Baltic LNG, and Sakhalin III, are expected to contribute to the current demand for PLCs is the region.
– According to the latest oil and gas workforce report published by Oil and Gas UK, there are just 3032 active drillers in the country. As a result, many ongoing projects are forced to automate several operations to adjust to these factors.
– The region’s existing infrastructure requires storage and refining capacity expansions, in order to ensure substantially of its imports of either LNG or pipeline gas. These operations are further expected to provide considerable opportunities for the PLC market in the region.
Germany to Witness the Highest Growth
– The automotive industry is one of the largest sources of demand for PLCs in the country. The German automotive industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world.
– Several leading vendors of automation and control equipment, such as Schneider Electric, Siemens Kuka, etc., are based in Germany, thus, driving a high flow of investments toward R&D activities. As a result, the country has a high degree of automation in most of its end- user industries.
– The country also has a large number of robots. According to the recent estimates of International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has the most robot density in the world (294 units per 10,000 workers),
– According to the VDMA + Robotics Automation Organization, the robotics and automation turnover in Germany increased by 4.17% in 2018, when compared to that in 2017. Thus the huge scope of PLCs in Germany can be estimated from this data.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245090
Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Manufacturing and Investments in Automation is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Preference Towards Distributed Control Systems Might Hinder the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware & Software
5.1.1.1 Large PLC
5.1.1.2 Nano PLC
5.1.1.3 Small PLC
5.1.1.4 Medium PLC
5.1.1.5 Other Hardware Types
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food, Tobacco, and Beverage
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.4 Energy and Utilities
5.2.5 Pharmaceutical
5.2.6 Oil & Gas
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 Rockwell Automation
6.1.5 Siemens AG
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 Omron Corporation
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.10 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.11 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.12 General Electric Co.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
E-Readers Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Smart Light Bulb Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026
Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
Calcium Dipropionate Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
EV SSL Certification Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026
Chemical Reagents for Clinical Diagnostic Testing Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Hydraulic Fluid Reservoirs Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024
Selenic Acid Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Strain Gauge Amplifiers Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Clinical EHR Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Portable Optical Time Domain Reflectometers Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Microelectrodes Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Fogging Tester Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Naphthenic Acid Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Electronic Stethoscope Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Email Tracking Software Market – Global Business Share 2020 Growth Factors by Top Manufacturers, Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2025