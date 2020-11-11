Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A programmable logic controller (PLC) or programmable controller is a digital computer used for automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines. The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation.

Market Overview:

The European PLC market was valued at USD 3758.3 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 4139.5 million by 2024. Europe’s higher investment levels, since 2016, in Industrial IoT have made the region maintain its lead among the other regions, such as the United States and Asia.

– The evolution of technological advancements, and innovations across various manufacturing units, have encouraged the adoption of automation technologies. Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution have significantly stimulated the growth of automation among European industries, by necessitating the use of smarter and automated solutions, such as control systems and robotics, to improve production processes

The industrial PLC security issues are nearly as common as the PLCs. This is due to the fact that these devices are connected through a network, which controls critical infrastructures within the industrial set up. PLCs might make use of a web-based interface, which further increases the vulnerability of the PLCs.

