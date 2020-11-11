Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Woodwork and Joinery (Furniture)

– Hot-melt adhesives are used for assembly work and for bonding decorative edging. They further increase the structural bonding of wood and aid in joining wood with other materials. Hot-melt adhesives have versatile applications in the woodworking industry.

– They can be used in making architectural and aesthetic elements, for profile wrapping, post forming, and soft forming, among others. Polyurethane adhesives are used to cure exposure to moisture and provide environmental resistance.

– The need for unique and different types of furniture is driving the woodworking industry, and thus, the demand for hot-melt adhesives in this industry is steadily growing.

– The European woodworking and joinery industry is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in Europe is in a stage of transformation and it is offering an attractive market with the scope for faster development.

– The furniture industry derives its demand mainly from two sectors: domestic or home market and commercial or office market. The increasing per-capita income of the middle classes in European countries has created a demand for domestic furniture from these markets.

– The residential and office construction sector in the EU is expected to grow at moderate rates, with the infrastructure construction activities gaining a boost in the majority of the European countries. The state subsidies provided by different countries for residential construction are driving the growth of the housing construction in Europe.

– On the whole, the demand for PUR hot-melt adhesives for furniture applications is expected to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany recorded a significant GDP growth rate of 2.0% in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The German economy has, in recent years, recovering from crises that plagued its industrial sectors. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential construction market segment was expected to experience a moderately high growth rate of around 7% in 2017. Subsequently, the furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has a higher market potential with growing demand from consumers, which in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of PUR hot-melt adhesives during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Electronics Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of PUR holt-melt adhesives as a Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.1.3 Increasing Applications in a Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease In The Demand In Russia And France

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Non-reactive

5.1.2 Reactive

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Woodworking and Joinery (Furniture)

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Bookbinding

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adco (UK) Limited

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Artimelt AG

6.4.5 Buhnen Gmbh & Co. KG

6.4.6 Delo Industrial Adhesives

6.4.7 DIC Corporation

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Franklin International

6.4.10 H.B. Fuller

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

6.4.12 Jowat SE

6.4.13 Klebchemie M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.14 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.15 SIKA AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development to have Competitive Edge

