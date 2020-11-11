Azelaic Acid Market 2020: Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, consumption by Regional data, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Analysis By 2025
Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Competitive Landscape and Azelaic AcidMarket Share Analysis
Azelaic Acid competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Azelaic Acidsales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Azelaic Acidsales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Azelaic Acid Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:
Market segmentation
Azelaic Acid Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Azelaic Acid Market Segment by Type covers:
Azelaic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Azelaic Acid Market Report:
- This report focuses on the Azelaic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., In 2016, the global azelaic acid consumption market is led by North America, accounting for 65% of global. China is the second-largest region-wise market, holding about 26% global share., At present, the major manufacturers of azelaic acid are Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, BASF, Croda Sipo and Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials. Emery Oleochemicals is the world’s largest commercial producer of azelaic acid, holding 63.94% sales market share in 2016. The present line of EMEROX® azelaic acids is the result of over 60 years of research by Emery Oleochemicals, pioneer in the commercial development of azelaic acid., Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding about 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region., According to our research and analysis, Emery Oleochemicals is the major leaders in the international market of azelaic acid. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market. The demand of China’s azelaic acid market is mainly from two aspects, one is production of domestic small medium enterprises, and another is relying on imports., The worldwide market for Azelaic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,
- This report focuses on the Azelaic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
