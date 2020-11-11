Europe Rice Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Rice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Rice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

European rice market can be sub-divided into two major rice varieties, Japonica rice, and Indica rice. Japonica rice is the traditional European rice, representing around 75% of the European rice production, with Europe being self-sufficient and thus is even a net exporter. On the other hand, Indica rice is known as traditional Asian rice, representing around 25% of European rice production.

Market Overview:

The rice crop is grown in around 27 countries of the European region in about 450,000 ha of land. The region produces around 70% of the total rice consumed and the average annual production stands at 3.1 million tons. Per capita, annual consumption is read at 3.5-5 kg in non-rice growing countries and 6-18 kg in Southern Europe. Italy and Spain are the major rice growing countries, accounting for 80% of the total EU production. Other rice growing areas are Greece, Portugal, France, Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. The region depends on import for specialty long grain indica rice such as basmati and jasmine from India and Pakistan. Europe imported around 0.66 million tons in 2015-16 from Cambodia (24%), India (23%), Thailand (18%), Guyana (11%), and Pakistan (10%). France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, and the United Kingdom are the major rice trading countries in the region. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Strong Demand In North-western Europe

The majority of European import of rice accounts for north-western Europe, with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as the largest importers. France and the Netherlands are the largest importers of rice from developing countries. The Netherlands has a strong marine transportation system that forms an important entry point for rice into Europe from various developing countries. Important rice varieties imported by Europe are long-grain Indica rice and aromatic varieties (basmati, jasmine, etc.). United Kingdom is the leading importer of basmati rice, which is largely sourced from India. India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia are some of the major exporters of rice to Europe.

Italy- The Largest Rice Consuming Country in the Europe

The consumption of rice in Italy was valued at USD 937,893.7 thousand in 2018, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period. Risotto is one of the most representative and widely eaten Italian dishes, and its demand has been rising rapidly among Italian consumers. Italian consumers perceive rice and grains to be healthier than pasta. Owing to growing health consciousness among the Italian consumers, they are cutting back and limiting the amount of pasta in their diet, while shifting toward the consumption of healthier grains, including rice. Owing to the changing consumer preferences and changing lifestyles, local companies in the country are consistently involved in innovation that constantly adapts to the needs of the modern consumer. For instance, the Italian company, Riso Bello added new ready-to-eat risottos in its product range, to satisfy the market demand for high-quality, easy-to-cook products.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

