Europe Small UAV Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Small UAV Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Small UAV market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

UAVs of weight class of less than 25 kg are considered as small UAVs for the study.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rotary-wing Segment will Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by wing type, the rotary-wing segment currently has a larger market share compared to the fixed-wing segment. Small helicopter drones and quadcopter drones are being used on a large scale both for military and commercial purposes in Europe. Quadcopters, in particular, are one of the majorly used small UAV models for commercial and civil purposes. They, along with the small helicopters are now being used for surveillance purposes for the military. Due to their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and the advantage in being able to be deployed from the ground instead of being launched by hand, their use has been increasing and the segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

United Kingdom to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period.

As of 2018, the United Kingdom has the highest market share in the Europe small UAV market. The United Kingdom has one of the largest fleets of small UAVs in Europe. Small UAVs are largely being adopted by police and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. The military is also planning to order small UAVs for surveillance purposes. With the usage of small UAVs continuing to rise, the UK Government has enacted legislation to help achieve safer flying across the country. Also, registration with the Civil Aviation Authority will be made compulsory for drones weighing more than 250g. All these factors may reduce the growth of the revenues from civil and commercial small UAVs in the country. At the same time, countries in the rest of Europe like Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Greece, etc., are increasingly adopting the usage of drones for various purposes. In this regard, the growth of the Rest of Europe segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Small UAV Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Wing Type

5.1.1 Fixed-wing

5.1.2 Rotary-wing

5.2 Size

5.2.1 Micro

5.2.2 Mini

5.2.3 Nano

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Civil and Commercial

5.4 Country

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Russia

5.4.5 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 DJI

6.3.2 Parrot Drones SAS

6.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3.5 Textron Inc.

6.3.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.3.7 The Boeing Company

6.3.8 YUNEEC

6.3.9 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd

6.3.10 FLIR Systems

6.3.11 Elbit Systems

6.3.12 Thales Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

