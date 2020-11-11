Europe Snack Bar Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the europe snack bar market is segmented by product type as Breakfast Bar, Granola / Muesli Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars and Fruit Bars. The distribution channel is segmented as hypermarket, supermarkets, convenience stores, online channel, specialist retailers, discounters and others. The preference for breakfast bars has grown tremendously over the years, mainly due to their immense health benefits.With the changing lifestyle of the consumers the demand for nutritional and convinient snack bar is increasing in Europe.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
United Kingdom Contributing Maximum Share to the European Energy Bar Market
Kellogg’s is the leading snack bar brand in the United Kingdom, and it has developed several products for its breakfast cereals market, including the child-oriented Frosties bars and Special K bars. Cereal and snack bars cannot be sold in British schools under the guidelines of School Food Trust (SFT). However, schools have started accepting them as part of a packed lunch, which serves as treat for children and gains their attention for the product. Close to half of the English population eat snacks at least once a week. Nearly18% of the adult consumers in the United Kingdom report snacking on-the-go at least once a day. The ongoing public focus on healthy eating has benefited the snack bars market in the country. Snack bars are widely perceived as a healthier alternative to products, like chocolate or confectionery; but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat.
Energy Bar is the Fastest Growing Snack Bar
Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with smaller amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest making them the perfect workout snack. Companies like Kellogg’s have products with high-protein content in snack bars with multiple flavor as well, like caramel pretzel cashew protein, which includes ingredients, such as, soy protein isolate, soluble corn fiber, cashew, palm kernel, soy lecithin, and palm oil among other ingredients. Manufacturers like MioBio Company are also coming up with energy bars with no added sugar, artificial sweetener, preservatives, GMOs, cereals, glutens or dairy products. However, the price of raw materials plays a major hurdle as it keeps changing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarket
5.1.2 Convenience Stores
5.1.3 Online Channel
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Breakfast Bar
5.2.2 Granola / Muesli Bars
5.2.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars
5.2.4 Fruit Bars
5.2.5 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kellogg’s
6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.
6.4.3 Post Holdings Clif Bar (LUNA BAR)
6.4.4 General Mills
6.4.5 Nestle S.A.
6.4.6 Abbott Laboratories Inc.
6.4.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.4.8 Associated British Foods
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
