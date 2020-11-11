Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include invokana, jardiance, farxiga, and suglat. The study is further divided into country-wise analysis, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT-2 class.

Market Overview:

– Jardiance has the highest growth among all the drugs in the SGLT2 class, in terms of revenue, with an expected CAGR of about 22.51%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Jardiance was reported to have less cardiovascular risk among other oral drugs.

– The sodium-dependent glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), with a CAGR of 17%, mainly due to the drugs jardiance and farxiga/forxiga.

– Jardiance is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Major Key Players:

Eli Lilly

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

AstraZeneca