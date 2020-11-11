Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include invokana, jardiance, farxiga, and suglat. The study is further divided into country-wise analysis, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT-2 class.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Side Effects of Invokana
– Drugs for diabetes are rather expensive for a large segment (middle-class or lower middle-class population) of diabetic patients.
– While there are only a few moderately priced-generics, like the metformin drugs, other medicines are often more costly and have fewer side effects.
– One such drug that is losing ground is Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana, due to its increasing side effects.
– In May, US regulators mandated that the pharmaceutical giant needs to add warnings to Invokana’s label about an increased risk of leg and foot amputations, and in the following month, the company’s cardiovascular outcomes trial, Canvas, confirmed that the medication increased the rate of amputations by about twofold.
Increasing Diabetic Population
– As there is an exponential growth of diabetic population YoY, especially type 2 diabetic patients, new innovative drugs are coming up in the market to increase the ease of access to the patients.
– With the increase in diabetic population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase. The other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransport 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.2 By Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Eli Lilly
7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.4 AstraZeneca
7.1.5 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Eli Lilly
7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2.4 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS
