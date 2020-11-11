Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Veterinary Vaccine market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The European veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

The European veterinary vaccine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing incidences of livestock diseases, initiatives by various government agencies, animal associations, leading players in the European region, and the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases.

In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its plans to invest EUR 65 million in France for the production of avian vaccines, as its demand increased with an increase in poultry consumption. Moreover, the Veterinary Vaccinology Network (VVN) is an association of the United Kingdom, which takes care of veterinary vaccines in the country. The VVN association is working to introduce new developments, along with the latest tools, and technologies to meet the needs of veterinary vaccinology in the country. Furthermore, in 2017, Spain implemented the Brucellosis Eradication Program with a target of reducing the number of cases of brucellosis at the end of 2018 and complete eradication by 2019.

The aforementioned statements indicate that veterinary health is an essential part for the European countries and good care of animal health is taken, which is a prime factor that augments the growth of the European veterinary vaccine market.

