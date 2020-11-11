Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Veterinary Vaccine market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The European veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share
The live attenuated vaccines segment of the European veterinary vaccine market is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.12% over the forecast period.
All vaccines licensed for oral or intranasal administration are attenuated. These vaccines must be stored and handled properly, with strict attention to temperature, even in the lyophilized (free-dried) state. After the reconstitution, the dose of the vaccine should be administered promptly (within 1 hour) or discarded. Some examples of these type of vaccines include canine distemper virus vaccines and all canine parvovirus and adenovirus-2 vaccines.
Owing to the rising use of live attenuated vaccines, the segment is contributing to the largest market share of the European veterinary vaccine market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Livestock Diseases
4.2.2 Initiatives by Various Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farms
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Animal Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.2 Virbac SA
6.1.3 Hester Biosciences Ltd
6.1.4 Eli Lilly & Company
6.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale
6.1.6 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.1.7 HIPRA
6.1.8 Zoetis Inc.
6.1.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
